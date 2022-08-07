Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Error Code 1000.50 When Launching GTA V on Steam for Windows
While the Steam client has significantly improved throughout its history, there are still plenty of bugs and errors that can stop you from launching your games. One such error is 1000.50, which appears on the Social Club launcher when trying to open Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V) via Steam.
makeuseof.com
PowerA Wired Kirby Controller: Cuteness Overload
The PowerA Wired Kirby Controller is an affordable Switch controller that can also be used on some Windows PC games. It's lightweight (maybe too light for some), but it comes packed full of features that will enhance your gameplay, including two mappable buttons, a headphone jack, and a generous 10-foot cable.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Getting Stuck on "Waiting for Game" in Multiversus for Windows
Multiversus has helped reinvigorate the platform fighting genre on the PC, but as with any game, there are a few bugs and errors to work out. If you're playing on Windows, you might encounter a persistent "waiting for game' bug when you launch Multiversus. Fortunately, while the problem can be...
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best Linux Apps for Downloading and Managing Wallpapers
Your Linux distribution likely comes with numerous wallpapers, but it's no surprise if you don't want to stick to the defaults. Yet searching for wallpapers online can sometimes be time-consuming and lead you to some sketchy-looking corners of the web. Fortunately, there are more than a few Linux apps committed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your Listening Activity From Friends on Spotify
Spotify offers different social features, like sharing music with friends, combining music tastes into a single playlist using Blend, playing music together using remote sessions, and more. Social features are good, but you don't always want your friends to see what you are listening to on Spotify. There are two...
makeuseof.com
What Can You Salvage From Your Broken Laptop?
The laptop form factor has dominated the PC industry since its debut in the 1980s, with an estimated 277 million laptops shipped around the world in 2021 alone. While laptops are popular, they are also quite fragile, and this means that many of the world’s laptops end up in the trash after a few short years of use.
makeuseof.com
How to Take Good Photos With Your Smartphone in Low-Light Conditions: 7 Tips
Smartphone photography is challenging at the best of times, but shooting in low light is particularly testing. Even if we can see what we want to capture with our naked eye, the camera we use doesn't always do the same. Often, you'll find that your photos are grainy or blurry. But does that mean you should not bother?
makeuseof.com
3 Reasons Why the Nintendo Switch Is the Gold Standard for Portable Gaming
The Switch has become one of Nintendo's most popular consoles with over 110 million sold, just under the Nintendo DS, selling 154 million units. Similar to the Nintendo DS, the Switch was also built with portability in mind, but with much better graphics and can output to an HD display.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
Google Keep vs. Microsoft OneNote: Which Is Better?
Google and Microsoft are the two biggest office suite providers around. Although they're known for their basic office apps—word processor, presentation, and spreadsheet—they also have other offerings. One such offering is their note-taking app. Google has Keep while Microsoft has OneNote. Let's compare the two and see which...
makeuseof.com
Add a Full PDF Suite to Your Portable Windows Software Toolkit With These Apps
Sure, a premium, high-powered PDF suite is great. Being able to create, edit, publish, and then view a document is a very handy tool to have. But not all of them are free, and almost none of them are portable. But why make do with anything less when you can...
makeuseof.com
Brave vs. Vivaldi: Which Browser Is Safer and More Private?
If you're considering making a switch to a safe and private browser, you've probably come across Brave and Vivaldi. These two browsers have become quite popular in recent years, especially among people who are proactive about their privacy and security, and are not comfortable with Big Tech collecting their data.
makeuseof.com
How to Split Your Screen on Windows 11
Do you multitask a lot? If yes, then splitting your Windows screen can come in super handy. With the split screen feature of your Windows, you can easily divide your screen into multiple columns and rows—this will help you look over and manage numerous tasks at once. Here’s how...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Your Widgets When They're Not Working on Windows 11
If you like a dense widget panel, you're not alone. Many users love how Windows 11 has a well-designed widgets panel for quick access. They're great for checking in on the weather or keep track of your equity investments. However, some users may have trouble using these widgets. In most...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Text-to-Speech Feature in Podcastle
Text-to-speech is gaining popularity as technology strives to become more accessible and reach a wider audience. Not so long ago, text-to-speech was not readily available, and the software that did exist had many flaws. However, AI is rapidly advancing; all it takes is a few clicks and a few minutes of your time.
makeuseof.com
Why You Should Use Groove Music as Your Default Windows Music Player
Today’s music market is dominated by streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. So much so that people often forget the benefits of a minimalist music player or media manager. Groove Music is one such music player, offering a free and simplistic method of playing music on your personal computer.
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Browsers for Streaming Twitch
With tons of options present in the market, it's tough to choose a perfect web browser for streaming Twitch. Some offer full HD support but consume a lot of system resources, whereas others are battery-efficient but don't allow streaming in the highest quality possible. To help you make an ideal...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Windows Backup 0x8078012D Error
Windows Backup and Restore is a handy way to quickly and easily create backups of your system. However, the utility doesn’t always work as expected. For example, users on operating systems ranging from 7 to 11 will sometimes encounter the 0x8078012D error with Windows Backup and Restore. The 0x8078012D...
makeuseof.com
BetterSleep vs. Sleep Monitor: Which Sleep Tracker App Is Best for You?
Getting enough sleep is essential for your physical and mental functioning. Unfortunately, a lot of people neglect their sleep and don't make it a priority. Some reasons for doing so include stress, anxiety, alcohol, caffeine, or a bad sleeping environment. If you're worried about your sleep habits and want to...
makeuseof.com
How to Transfer Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Save Data to a New Switch
Animal Crossing: New Horizons took the gaming world by storm when it was released in 2020 as it rapidly became one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch. Gamers were quickly swept up in the obsession that was Animal Crossing, with many spending hundreds or even thousands of hours painstakingly designing their islands.
makeuseof.com
7 Chrome Extensions to Make Reading Online Articles Better
Most people these days read more in their web browser than anywhere else. The internet is full of fantastic articles, and these Chrome extensions give you a better reading experience online. As great as Google Chrome is, what makes it special is the vibrant community of developers who make extensions...
Comments / 0