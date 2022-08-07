ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hilo, HI
kauainownews.com

Affordable Connectivity Program Building Digital Equity by Offering Discount on Internet Service Bills

A program funded by federal dollars is helping island residents get connected. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides qualified households up to $30 a month off internet service bills, with a $75 discount for households on Hawaiian Home Lands. The program is made possible with funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act that was passed in November 2021 by U.S. Congress.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Community Meetings Planned to Update Public About Tourism Future

Officials look to network with the community and chart a new course for managing tourism, one that focuses on the stabilization, recovery and rebuilding of aging infrastructure for each island. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau invite the public to attend upcoming community meetings to learn about the...
HAWAII STATE
#Hawai I#Fbi#Internet Fraud#Upcoming Events
bigislandnow.com

Native Hawaiian Organizations to Host 'Walk To The Box' in Hilo

Several Native Hawaiian organizations are hosting an event in East Hawai‘i to highlight the importance of civic engagement and voter turnout. “Walk To The Box” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along Kamehameha Avenue, near Wailoa River State Recreation Area, in Hilo. The event will begin with sign-waving followed by a series of speeches from event organizers.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

No homes are threatened but communities may smell the smoke, authorities said. They didn’t know they owned a road — until they got the power bill for street lights. It all started when resident David Carona wanted a street light fixed in front of his home. Campaign Spending...
HOME & GARDEN
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
HAWAII STATE
cutoday.info

Hawaii's Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank

HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
HONOLULU, HI
The Flight Deal

United: Los Angeles – Honolulu / Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). Starting $161 (Basic Economy) / $221 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Afroman Coming to Hilo Civic Center September 2

Doors: 4:30 p.m. | Show: 5:30- 10 p.m. We Stranded Records is proud to announce “An Evening with Afroman” on Friday, Sept 2, 2022, at the Hilo Civic Center. Tickets are $70 for General Admission and $100 for Floor. Afroman hit international success with his Platinum song “Because...
HILO, HI

