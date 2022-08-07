Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Federal investigators in Hawaii push the public to proactively fight off cyber criminals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The FBI's Honolulu Field Office is warning businesses about the "growing threat of cyberattacks." During a press conference Wednesday morning, Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill extensively outlined the perils of cyber breaches, referencing what he called "hostile" governments trying to steal information from businesses.
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
Ala Moana Center extending its hours in September
Starting Sept. 1, Ala Moana Center will extend its hours and be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of Uvalde, Hawaii law enforcement agencies coordinate on unified active shooter plan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement from state and county agencies are working together to coordinate how they’d respond in the event of an active shooter or similar mass attack in Honolulu. State sheriff’s deputies trained investigators from the city Prosecutor’s Office this month as part of a rapid response...
kauainownews.com
Affordable Connectivity Program Building Digital Equity by Offering Discount on Internet Service Bills
A program funded by federal dollars is helping island residents get connected. The Affordable Connectivity Program provides qualified households up to $30 a month off internet service bills, with a $75 discount for households on Hawaiian Home Lands. The program is made possible with funding from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act that was passed in November 2021 by U.S. Congress.
kauainownews.com
Community Meetings Planned to Update Public About Tourism Future
Officials look to network with the community and chart a new course for managing tourism, one that focuses on the stabilization, recovery and rebuilding of aging infrastructure for each island. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau invite the public to attend upcoming community meetings to learn about the...
DOH announces new COVID-19 vaccine available in Hawaii
The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Wednesday about scheduling opportunities for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Hawaii.
Hawaii set to get $78M to battle opioid crisis
The governor's office said Hawaii will receive $78 million in an opioid settlement.
More guns registered in Hawaii with just over half coming from outside
Record high tallies of firearms registered and imported, and permit applications processed, were reported in 2021 for Maui County.
bigislandnow.com
Native Hawaiian Organizations to Host ‘Walk To The Box’ in Hilo
Several Native Hawaiian organizations are hosting an event in East Hawai‘i to highlight the importance of civic engagement and voter turnout. “Walk To The Box” is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along Kamehameha Avenue, near Wailoa River State Recreation Area, in Hilo. The event will begin with sign-waving followed by a series of speeches from event organizers.
kauainownews.com
KAPA DJ Kahikina Attempts to Break Record for Longest Continued Broadcast
Hawai’i Island’s KAPA Hawaiian FM DJ Tommy “Kahikina” Ching has been on air since 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in an attempt to break the world record for longest continued broadcast at 261 hours. The radiothon has a goal to raise $50,000 for Hawai‘i Island United Way.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
No homes are threatened but communities may smell the smoke, authorities said. They didn’t know they owned a road — until they got the power bill for street lights. It all started when resident David Carona wanted a street light fixed in front of his home. Campaign Spending...
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
kauainownews.com
State Agency Helps to Make Voting Accessible for Individuals with Disabilities Ahead of Primaries
With mail-in ballots for the 2022 Primary Elections now being accepted, the Hawai‘i Disability Rights Center, or HDRC, reminds the public of its commitment to ensure Hawai‘i residents with disabilities are able to cast their votes. HDRC, the state’s advocacy agency for individuals with disabilities, emphasized in an...
1982 cold case: DNA leads to arrest of Hawaii man in death of California teen
According to the detective who investigated the case, she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
Police hold event to promote traffic safety
After many incidents of reckless driving, speeding and impaired driving, the Hawaii Police Department is planning to conduct a sign waiving event.
cutoday.info
Hawaii’s Credit Unions Launch Joint Effort to Help Foodbank
HONOLULU–Hawaii’s credit unions, under the banner Credit Union Coalition, have partnered on an effort to help Hawaii Foodbank and its neighbor island partners fill its pantries. The effort runs through September. In 2021, the Credit Union Coalition surpassed its $50,000 monetary goal and raised just under $70,000. The...
The Flight Deal
United: Los Angeles – Honolulu / Maui, Hawaii (and vice versa). Starting $161 (Basic Economy) / $221 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
bigislandmusic.net
Afroman Coming to Hilo Civic Center September 2
Doors: 4:30 p.m. | Show: 5:30- 10 p.m. We Stranded Records is proud to announce “An Evening with Afroman” on Friday, Sept 2, 2022, at the Hilo Civic Center. Tickets are $70 for General Admission and $100 for Floor. Afroman hit international success with his Platinum song “Because...
