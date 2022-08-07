Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Surgery News
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be down one of their best offensive lineman going forward. The team announced on Tuesday that veteran center Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery, which is being described as a small cleanup. There's currently no timetable for his return, but they expect him to be back on the field when the games start to count.
NBC Sports
Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates
In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
Steve Courtin, a Delco Hall of Famer Who Made It to the 76ers
Steve Courtin, a Delaware County Hall of Famer who came from St. James High in Chester and made it to the 76ers, died Saturday. He was 79, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. “He was an exceptional all-around athlete,” said former Saint Joseph’s athletic director Don DiJulia, a teammate...
Opinion: The 76ers Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player
Avery Bradley is still a free agent on August 10. Last season, he played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the best years of his career came on with the Boston Celtics. I believe the Philadelphia 76ers should sign him.
NBC Sports
With mounting injuries, Eagles adding free agent running back
With a couple injuries in the last week, the Eagles are bringing in another running back. The Eagles are signing North Texas product DeAndre Torrey after a workout earlier in the day, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network first reported the signing. This signing will give...
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
Philadelphia 76ers reportedly interested in Kevin Durant trade: How a deal might look
It seems that the Philadelphia 76ers are the latest contending team that sees a Kevin Durant trade as a way
76ers Land 2 Major Jazz Pieces In Trade Scenario
In the NBA, every team is hoping to build a contender. Exactly how is it done?. We know you need star players. After all, the NBA is a talent-driven league. Meanwhile, basketball as a sport, in general, is more easily influenced by individuals than others. That doesn’t mean you don’t...
Legendary: NBA Honors Bill Russell By Retiring No. 6 Across The Entire League
The league plans to honor him in other ways, too.
NBA・
New-look Camden football builds 'lion mindset' as practices officially begin
CAMDEN – The claps grew louder each time Rob Hinson spoke. “Let’s go! Let’s go! Let’s go!” the new Camden High School football coach bellowed. The Panthers’ hands came together more. ...
Tyrese Maxey Shows Out in Summer Game on Monday
To no surprise, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been putting in a ton of work this offseason. After the 2022 playoff run concluded, Maxey made it clear he didn’t feel he was good enough. Therefore, he used his shortcomings as motivation going into the offseason. For months, Maxey has ...
FOX Sports
Kyle Neptune wants to lead Villanova the Wright way
Kyle Neptune said it himself: "I would be lying if I said in my quiet moments at times that it doesn't cross my mind." The 37-year-old from Brooklyn doesn't have much quiet time these days, but even he's had the moments that many in the world of college basketball have had since the evening of April 20.
