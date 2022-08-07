ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Significant Surgery News

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to be down one of their best offensive lineman going forward. The team announced on Tuesday that veteran center Jason Kelce will undergo elbow surgery, which is being described as a small cleanup. There's currently no timetable for his return, but they expect him to be back on the field when the games start to count.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates

In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

With mounting injuries, Eagles adding free agent running back

With a couple injuries in the last week, the Eagles are bringing in another running back. The Eagles are signing North Texas product DeAndre Torrey after a workout earlier in the day, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. NFL Network first reported the signing. This signing will give...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#American Football#The Star Of Summer
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Shows Out in Summer Game on Monday

To no surprise, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been putting in a ton of work this offseason. After the 2022 playoff run concluded, Maxey made it clear he didn’t feel he was good enough. Therefore, he used his shortcomings as motivation going into the offseason. For months, Maxey has ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Kyle Neptune wants to lead Villanova the Wright way

Kyle Neptune said it himself: "I would be lying if I said in my quiet moments at times that it doesn't cross my mind." The 37-year-old from Brooklyn doesn't have much quiet time these days, but even he's had the moments that many in the world of college basketball have had since the evening of April 20.
VILLANOVA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy