ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

LSU offers 2024 4-star linebacker from Virginia

By Kyle Richardson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxPhG_0h8Du04500

Kristopher Jones is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker/running back from Stafford, Virginia, where he plays for Mountain View High School. The Wildcats finished last season 11-2 with a loss to eventual state champion, Stone Bridge in the quarterfinals of the VHSL – Class 5 playoffs.

Film Analysis: Jones is a vicious linebacker. When he gets a head of steam and starts running downhill, look out, because someone is about to get their clock cleaned. He is a bully in pass-rush situations as well as he demands a double-team on most plays and he still finds a way to get into the backfield to disrupt the play.

FILM

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247 4 137 8 3

Rivals 4 131 5 1

ESPN 4 111 10 1

On3 Recruiting 4 153 11 3

247 Composite 4 96 8 1

Vitals

Hometown Stafford, Virginia

Projected Position LB

Height 6-2

Weight 205

Class 2024

Offer List

  • LSU
  • Arizona State
  • Virginia Tech
  • Virginia

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia

Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Sights and sounds from Virginia football's practice (8/8)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football was back at work on Monday evening. The Cavaliers opened up practice for the first 30 minutes for the media and Wahoos247 was there. The video above contains clips of the offensive and defensive linemen doing work, as well as the linebackers, running backs, tight ends and some defensive back work.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

After committing to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is becoming a recruiter

After making his commitment to Maryland, Jamie Kaiser is trying his hand at recruiting. The recent addition from Burke, Va., didn't hesitate to state his priority during his Monday appearance on IMS Radio. "I want DeShawn Harris-Smith and DeShawn Harris-Smith," he said, smiling. "I played with him in seventh and...
BURKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Stafford, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
City
Stafford, VA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Bay Net

Money Rains Down At The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Stadium

WALDORF, Md. — On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Regency Furniture Stadium ended the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game against the Long Island Ducks with a Helicopter Money Drop presented by Spectra Credit Union. The money drop helicopter flew around the stadium and made its way to the middle of...
WALDORF, MD
Henrico Citizen

Glen Allen 11-year-old all-star baseball team finishes second at Cal Ripken League World Series

Though it fell just short of the ultimate goal, it was still quite a run for the Glen Allen Athletic Association’s 11-year-old Cal Ripken League all-star baseball team. The team lost to West Raleigh, North Carolina, 5-2, in the Cal Ripken League World Series championship game Aug. 6 in Jensen Beach, Florida, surrendering four runs in the final two innings. Glen Allen had defeated West Raleigh earlier in the tournament and also in the Southeast Regional tournament, but a third victory wasn’t to be. Glen Allen went 6-2 overall in the tournament.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Espn#Great Conversation#Wildcats
WTOP

Manassas Park High School cancels 2022 football season

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. On Monday, Manassas Park activities director Dan...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
cbs19news

Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
aerotechnews.com

Gen. Michael Langley becomes Marine Corps first Black four-star

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted to the rank of general on Aug. 6, 2022, in a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington, D.C. Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David Berger promoted Langley, who became the first Black Marine to be promoted to general. “Forty-three years...
WASHINGTON, DC
Channelocity

The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Truck Crash Shuts Down Maryland Route 210 in Fort Washington

A truck crash shut down part of Maryland Route 210 or Indian Head Highway in the Fort Washington area on Tuesday morning for several hours, officials said. All lanes of MD-210 were blocked near Palmer Road in Prince George’s County, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program said. Northbound...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy