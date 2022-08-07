LSU offers 2024 4-star linebacker from Virginia
Kristopher Jones is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker/running back from Stafford, Virginia, where he plays for Mountain View High School. The Wildcats finished last season 11-2 with a loss to eventual state champion, Stone Bridge in the quarterfinals of the VHSL – Class 5 playoffs.
Film Analysis: Jones is a vicious linebacker. When he gets a head of steam and starts running downhill, look out, because someone is about to get their clock cleaned. He is a bully in pass-rush situations as well as he demands a double-team on most plays and he still finds a way to get into the backfield to disrupt the play.
FILM
Ratings
Stars Overall Position State
247 4 137 8 3
Rivals 4 131 5 1
ESPN 4 111 10 1
On3 Recruiting 4 153 11 3
247 Composite 4 96 8 1
Vitals
Hometown Stafford, Virginia
Projected Position LB
Height 6-2
Weight 205
Class 2024
Offer List
- LSU
- Arizona State
- Virginia Tech
- Virginia
