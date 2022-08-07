LSU offers 2024 4-star linebacker from Virginia

Kristopher Jones is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker/running back from Stafford, Virginia, where he plays for Mountain View High School. The Wildcats finished last season 11-2 with a loss to eventual state champion, Stone Bridge in the quarterfinals of the VHSL – Class 5 playoffs.

Film Analysis: Jones is a vicious linebacker. When he gets a head of steam and starts running downhill, look out, because someone is about to get their clock cleaned. He is a bully in pass-rush situations as well as he demands a double-team on most plays and he still finds a way to get into the backfield to disrupt the play.

Ratings

Stars Overall Position State

247 4 137 8 3

Rivals 4 131 5 1

ESPN 4 111 10 1

On3 Recruiting 4 153 11 3

247 Composite 4 96 8 1

Vitals

Hometown Stafford, Virginia

Projected Position LB

Height 6-2

Weight 205

Class 2024

