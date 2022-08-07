Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, says fight ‘that makes the most sense is that little b****’ Conor McGregor

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL
Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
MMA Fighting
Texas judge responds to Joe Rogan, UFC 277 commentary team with explainer on score for Don’Tale Mayes
In a video described as a “clap back” to UFC 277 commentators Joe Rogan, Jon Anik and Daniel Cormier, Texas MMA judge Seth Fuller explained the reasoning behind his score for Don’Tale Mayes and the fallout he received from being in the minority on a split decision.
MMA Fighting
Dana White appreciates Oscar De La Hoya’s ‘sincere’ apology, but adds ‘there’s no way that he and I can ever be friends again’
Dana White said there is no chance he and Oscar De La Hoya can ever rekindle their friendship. For the last several years, White and De La Hoya repeatedly have been at each other’s throats in the media. White has repeatedly called De La Hoya a litany of offensive things, and De La Hoya has responded in kind, repeatedly challenging White to an actual fight.
MMA Fighting
Between the Links: Jamahal Hill wins again, Bo Nickal, Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz stakes, Cyborg vs. Harrison
Jamahal Hill feels he deserves a title fight following another finish this past weekend, but is that realistic at this point?. This week on an all-new roundtable episode of the Between the Links, the panel discusses the impact of Hill’s TKO win over Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59 this past Saturday night, what could be next, and how the card as a whole delivered on expectations.
MMA Fighting
Rory MacDonald, Matheus Scheffel get new opponents for PFL 8 in Wales
The Professional Fighters League have announced a couple of changes to Saturday’s card in Cardiff, Wales. Welterweight talent Magomed Umalatov and heavyweight contender Denis Goltsov were removed from their respective semifinal bouts with Rory MacDonald and Matheus Scheffel due to visa issues, with Dilano Taylor and Juan Adams stepping in as replacements.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Bo Nickal’s ceiling; Is Dominick Cruz being completely overlooked ahead of UFC San Diego?
Bo Nickal made the most of his opportunity on Dana White’s Contender Series this past Tuesday in Las Vegas, but how high can he go in the UFC’s middleweight division?. On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Nickal’s quick submission win on DWCS earlier this week, White’s decision to not sign him right away — even though it’s pretty obvious what’s happening here — and why the whole thing seemed a bit strange. In addition, listener topics include the Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz headliner this Saturday at UFC San Diego and why it seems as if Cruz is being completely counted out by fans, Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann being booked for UFC 281, whether or not that means Paddy Pimblett will compete on the card as well, Islam Makhchev’s recent comments, and more.
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Will Marlon Vera keep it rolling over Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego?
This Saturday, the UFC returns with another Fight Night event, UFC San Diego. This fight card is headlined by a bantamweight matchup between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz and the No Bets Barred boys have you covered with full breakdowns of all key fights. In the main event, co-hosts Conner...
MMA Fighting
Bellator 284 weigh-in results: Ex-champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight by 3 pounds
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane struggled with the scale ahead of a pivotal bout. At Thursday’s official weigh-ins for Bellator 284, the former flyweight champion weighed in at 129 pounds, three pounds over the limit for her fight with Bruna Ellen, which takes place Friday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. This is the first weight miss of Macfarlane’s career, which included a run as Bellator’s 125-pound champion from 2017-2020.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Islam Makhachev ‘very upset,’ labels Charles Oliveira’s Conor McGregor callout ‘embarrassing’
Islam Makhachev can’t wait to get his hands on Charles Oliveira when the UFC returns to Fight Island. Undeniably the two best their division has to offer, the two streaking lightweights will finally settle the score for the vacant title in the UFC 280 main event on Oct. 22. It’s been a bit of a wild and uncertain path getting to this point for each, however, and Makhachev is just relieved to have everything official after Oliveira’s recent interest in going a different, less meritocratic, direction.
MMA Fighting
Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann set for UFC 281
Surging prospect Erin Blanchfield will attempt to slow down the incredible momentum of Molly McCann in front of a hometown crowd. Blanchfield and McCann square off at UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Blanchfield first made the announcement via her Instagram account after McCann teased news was going to be announced soon, while MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the booking with a person with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.
MMA Fighting
Jamahal Hill pushes for immediate title shot against Jiri Prochazka: ‘He jumped [the line] and got the belt … why not jump me?’
Fresh off a knockout win over Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 59 main event, Jamahal Hill isn’t giving up hope that his next fight could be a title shot. As much as that might seem like wishful thinking with UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka welcoming an immediate rematch against Glover Teixeira in his first title defense, Hill hasn’t seen any contracts signed or announcements made on that matchup.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Kayla Harrison, Anthony Smith, Cris Cyborg, Juliana Miller, and Sam Alvey
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: It’s parlay time as we go over picks for UFC San Diego. 1:30...
MMA Fighting
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland targeted for UFC Fight Night main event on Oct. 15
A high-profile middleweight matchup between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland is in the works for the main event of the UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 15. The bout has yet to be officially signed. Ariel Helwani first reported news of the plans. Cannonier (15-6) and Strickland (25-4) are both...
MMA Fighting
Jan Blachowicz sends fiery message to Jiri Prochazka while calling for UFC title fight
Jan Blachowicz is fed up with waiting and he’s voicing his disdain about the current situation at light heavyweight where Jiri Prochazka has been campaigning for a rematch against Glover Teixeira. Following a win over Aleksandar Rakic in May, Blachowicz considered himself the No. 1 contender in the division...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley says he’s getting a title shot with a win at UFC 280: ‘The UFC needs a champion like me’
Sean O’Malley believes he’s the champion the UFC needs right now. This October, O’Malley will face the biggest test of his career when he fights former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. With a win, O’Malley expects to get the next crack at the bantamweight title against the winner of Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, which also takes place on that card, and when he does, he believes he will become the 135-pound champion the UFC has been looking for.
MMA Fighting
UFC announces new broadcast deals for Brazil; UFC 283 set for Jan. 21 in Rio de Janeiro
The UFC has secured a new home in Brazil after reaching a deal with Band TV and revealing it will launch its own UFC Fight Pass streaming service in the country starting January 2023, the company announced Monday. MMA Fighting first reported UFC’s negotiations with Band and its plans to...
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith explains re-signing with UFC, ‘intrinsic value’ of ending career there
Anthony Smith plans to retire in the UFC. Heading into his fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, Smith was on the final fight of his contract with the organization and was considering testing the free agency waters. Ultimately, “Lionheart” passed on that, re-signing with the UFC just a few days before the event, and one of the main reasons for that was all the outside-the-cage work he has with the company.
MMA Fighting
Patricky Pitbull set to defend Bellator title against Usman Nurmagomedov in November
Patricky Pitbull will put his Bellator lightweight title on the line for the first time on Nov. 18, taking on undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting following a report from MMA Fight Universe. Bellator has yet to officially announce the...
MMA Fighting
Comedian Rafinha Bastos reveals how Fabricio Werdum helped land career-changing interview with Joe Rogan
Rafinha Bastos is one of the most popular comedians in Brazil, but the longtime MMA aficionado has been investing hard on his stand-up comedy career in the United States as well — and appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience helped him take it to the next level. A fan...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 poster released featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, more
Charles Oliveira may not officially be the lightweight champion, but he’s still getting top billing for UFC 280. Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and an official poster for the event was released on Tuesday, with the bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw and the marquee bantamweight matchup between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley also being featured on the poster.
