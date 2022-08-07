Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender
AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.
Roy Keane Has His Say On What Jack Grealish Needs To Improve On
Jack Grealish has began the season seemingly as Manchester City's first choice left winger after the sale of Raheem Sterling with the former Aston Villa man starting the Community Shield game as the Premier League opener against West Ham United.Divider(Variant 1)
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
Thursday August 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
Will Gomez be 'last piece of the jigsaw'?
The Athletic's David Ornstein has said Manchester City are close to signing Anderlecht's Sergio Gomez, but has queried whether the 21-year-old Spanish left-back would be a starter for the Premier League side. "They got out of the blocks really quickly. The one position they are still looking to fill is...
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Camara instead of Gueye? Adams, Ajorque & Guirassy linked
“I’m delighted to continue my journey here. It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing. I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!. “It was a really good...
Breaking: Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract
Liverpool have announced that midfielder Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract at the club.
Everton and hummel unveil new 90s-inspired third kit for 2022-23 season
The Everton kit line-up for the 2022-23 season is complete with the unveiling of their new yellow third kit. The design takes its inspiration from the Everton away strip from 1990-92, though it has been given a modern twist with the outline of the prince Rupert Tower replacing the club badge.
Manchester City Opponent Primer: AFC Bournemouth
City are off and running in the Premier League after taking all three points away to West Ham United. It was a lovely day in London for Pep Guardiola’s men, and now they return home to the Etihad for the home debut of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Stefan Ortega Moreno. The last time we saw City at home, they were completing a furious comeback against Aston Villa to lift the PL trophy in the Manchester sun. Up next for the Champions are AFC Bournemouth.
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker
Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - The Lads kick-off Carabao Cup campaign!
(L1) Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings
Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
Onana Everton shirt number revealed
Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana on a five-year contract. The Belgium international will turn 21 in less than a fortnight and is the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The total sum is said to be close to £35 million, with Lille putting a 20% sell-on clause should the Blues choose to move him on later.
Standard: Zaniolo to Tottenham deal on the skids
Bad news for the Nicolo Zaniolo fans reading this blog. According to the Evening Standard, a potential deal between Roma and Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of the dribbly attacking midfielder is now likely off after Jose Mourinho’s club backed off on negotiations recently. A transfer is now unlikely, with Spurs to shift their focus back to outgoing transfers.
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Following the Women’s Game: England’s Time to Shine
It’s an exciting time for women’s football in England. The English women’s team won the 2022 Euros for the first time (it came home!) and attendance at the final match set a record for a men or women’s Euro final. The Women’s Super League (WSL) kicks off in a months’ time, with the Foxes set to take on Everton for the first match of the season on September 11th.
Jürgen Klopp on New Deal for “Special Young Player” Harvey Elliott
In 19-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, Liverpool have one of the best young football players on the planet, and today they moved to remind everyone that they expect him to have a key role to play for the club moving forward. Today there is a new five-year deal for Elliott...
Fan Focus: Sheff Wed fan James is backing Darren Moore to deliver promotion this season!
Matthew Crichton: Following last minute playoff heartbreak last season, are Wednesday fans confident of promotion this time around?. James Mappin: More than ever. We’ve recruited well in the summer transfer window with Smith and Ihiekwe from Rotherham, Vaulks from Cardiff, and Stockdale from Wycombe amongst others but still have the likes of Bannan, Windass and Gregory at our disposal.
