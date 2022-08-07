ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles 2022 positional outlook: Upgrade or downgrade?

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQEPu_0h8DnNSi00

The Eagles are just hours away from kicking off their first only open practice of the 2022 training camp, and the upgraded talent on the roster will be on display.

Philadelphia added a game changer at wide receiver, and the Birds return the best offensive line in the NFL while adding even more depth at center.

On defense, the Eagles sought out major upgrades by adding Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean, finally giving Jonathan Gannon the versatile weapons he needs for his defense to flourish.

When upgraded or downgraded a position, we’re looking for a higher standard of play, with added components to a vastly improved roster.

QB

The only addition to the roster was Carson Strong, and the strong-armed quarterback from Nevada is well-liked within the organization.

Jalen Hurts’ development took a significant leap after an offseason working with noted QB guru Tom House. The Eagles’ 24-year-old quarterback has improved his accuracy and decision-making through the first week of training camp.

Hurts has added some components to his game, so the position has improved since last year.

Upgrade

RB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAUDj_0h8DnNSi00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy brooks was the only addition as an undrafted free agent.

Jordan Howard is still on the open market, leaving Philadelphia will four running backs who all carry a similar skill set.

Miles Sanders will look to earn his first 1,000-yard rushing season with free agency looming, while Kenneth Gainwell will look for increased snaps as a second-year dual-threat.

Boston Scott will be a factor, and Jason Huntley should find a presence on special teams.

The unit remained the same

WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWqud_0h8DnNSi00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia added A.J. Brown to the roster via a blockbuster draft night trade, while Zach Pascal signed as an unrestricted free agent.

Brown gives the Eagles a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver, while DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins give the Birds a dynamic trio worthy of a top-10 ranking.

Britain Covey is looking to make the team an undrafted free agent, while Jalen Reagor will also look to secure a spot on the roster.

Major upgrade

TE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3my5FA_0h8DnNSi00
(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

With the Eagles moving on from Zach Ertz in 2021, Dallas Goedert is the unquestioned star at the position, but overall production could drop.

Jack Stoll will look to add the role of pass catcher to his arsenal, while rookie Grant Calcaterra will look to rekindle past chemistry with Jalen Hurts.

Richard Rodgers is back, while Tyree Jackson will start the year on the PUP list.

Downgrade from 2021

OL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSDKg_0h8DnNSi00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL’s top offensive line added Cam Jurgens from Nebraska and return Isaac Seumalo at guard.

Philadelphia goes two or three deep at each position, and the unit was among the league’s best in 2021 without the retired Brandon Brooks.

Upgrade

DL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiciu_0h8DnNSi00
Jul 29, 2022; Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia added Jordan Davis via the NFL draft, and they’ll get Brandon Graham back.

Every position has depth and versatility, including several key players like Marlon Tuipulotu and Milton Williams.

Davis is a future star at the position, adding juice to the lineup.

Upgrade

LB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Si6Hh_0h8DnNSi00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After years of ignoring the position, Philadelphia addressed the linebacker group with significant additions in Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, and Nakobe Dean.

T.J. Edwards has improved, while Davion Taylor returns from injury.

Upgrade

CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41eM2Z_0h8DnNSi00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia added James Bradberry after he was released by the Giants, giving Jonathan a solid trio at the cornerback position.

Zech McPhearson will be a player to watch in year two, while undrafted cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Josh Jobe could make things interesting.

Upgrade

S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAOp5_0h8DnNSi00
(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

With Marcus Epps ever improving, Philadelphia moved on from Rodney McLeod at the position while adding Jaquiski tart in free agency.

K’Von Wallace and Anthony Harris return at the position, along with Andre Chachere, who moved over from cornerback.

Position remains the same

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Nevada State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cale Gundy's Oklahoma resignation and its subsequent conflicting statements, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. If you’ve been reading the latest college football headlines this week, you’ve no doubt come across the news that longtime Oklahoma assistant coach Cale Gundy resigned from his post suddenly, and you’re wondering what the deal is. We’ve got you covered.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Richard Rodgers
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Tyree Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State loses commitment from four-star Tomarrion Parker

One of Penn State’s many quality additions in the Class of 2023 is no longer currently on board with the Nittany Lions. Tomarrion Parker, a four-star defensive lineman from Alabama, has reportedly backed off his commitment to Penn State. Parker committed to Penn State in late June, but Chad Simmons from On3 reports other schools remained in pursuit after Parker supposedly closed his recruiting process down. Parker’s commitment at the time was considered a nice recruiting victory out of the SEC recruiting grounds as a handful of SEC schools were hoping to land his commitment. Now, with Parker no longer committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Birds#Qb#Oklahoma Sooners
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers CB Donte Jackson on Baker Mayfield's trash talk: You wanna 'shut him up'

On top of being a respected veteran leader, Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is also a solidified and seasoned trash talker. Oh, and so is the new guy. Following Tuesday’s training camp practice, the fifth-year defender was asked about Baker Mayfield’s well-documented gift of gab. And apparently, the chatter definitely made its way over from Cleveland to Carolina this summer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every Wisconsin Badger on an NFL training camp roster

With NFL training camp now here, Badger stars are gearing up for another season while rookies are looking to find their way onto final rosters. A number of Wisconsin Badgers were at top of the league last season, as Jonathan Taylor was arguably the NFL’s best running back and T.J. Watt took home NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy