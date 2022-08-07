Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ McTavish Could Be 2022-23 X-Factor
Mason McTavish is ready to set the NHL alight. The Anaheim Ducks’ 2021 first-round pick gave Ducks fans a taste of what he could become at the beginning of last season, scoring his first NHL goal in his first NHL game – the home opener, no less – and becoming the youngest Ducks player in franchise history to score a goal. After spending time with five different teams between then and now, he is expected to be part of the Ducks roster full-time this season and could play a pivotal role.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Knies, Niemela, Hirvonen & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a closer look at three organizational prospects who are playing at the World Juniors currently going on in Edmonton this week. These players are Matthews Knies, Topi Niemelä, and Roni Hirvonen. Finally, I’ll take a quick...
3 Potential Landing Spots for Joe Thornton
At this point in the offseason, Joe Thornton has yet to decide on whether or not he will be calling it a career. Look, there’s certainly a good chance that we could see the 43-year-old center hang up the skates. Thornton has a truly outstanding NHL resume and has accomplished a lot during his career. Yet, he also has not won a Stanley Cup. The desire to change that could be enough for the future Hall of Famer to play one last season. If he does, here are three teams who could make sense for the 1997 first-overall pick to sign with.
Blues Prospects: Who’s Next in Line?
We caught a few glimpses of the St. Louis Blues’ top prospects last season, and a few shined under the spotlight: Forward Jake Neighbours (2020 Round 1) earned a nine-game trial; defenseman Scott Perunovich (2018 Round 2) turned a hot start in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Springfield Thunderbirds into some time with the Blues and played quality postseason minutes when Torey Krug was injured.
Devils Should Expect a Better Tatar in 2022-23
In search of some more scoring for the 2021-22 season, the New Jersey Devils signed Tomáš Tatar to a two-year contract last summer worth $4.5 million per year. At the time, signing him was a no-brainer. He was coming off three very strong years with the Montreal Canadiens, where he averaged 24 goals and 62 points per 82 games. He seemed like a good bet to add scoring depth, but his first season in New Jersey didn’t go as planned.
3 Potential Landing Spots for Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara has not decided on whether or not he will be playing during the 2022-23 season. His agent, Matt Keator, told Matt Porter of the Boston Globe earlier this summer that the veteran would announce his decision this September (from ‘How former Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask is enjoying himself in retirement,’ The Boston Globe, 6/25/22). If the 45-year-old defenseman decides that he wants to play one last season, three teams seem like clear potential landing spots for him. Let’s take a look at each of them now.
3 Takeaways From Finland’s 6-1 Win vs. Latvia
Finland kicked off their August schedule at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) with a 6-1 victory over Latvia on Tuesday. The score wasn’t indicative of the play on the ice, though, as the Latvians for the most part contained the skill of the Finns until the latter stages of the third period.
Flames Could See Some Great Stats From Huberdeau
The Calgary Flames have had one of the busiest off-seasons in recent memory. Franchise cornerstone Johnny Gaudreau departed for Columbus, while superstar Matthew Tkachuk decided he didn’t want a future in Alberta. Within days, Tkachuk found himself on the way to the Florida Panthers in exchange for the Panthers’...
3 Senators That Need to Step Up in 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have had a fantastic offseason, securing one of the hottest trade targets in Alex DeBrincat, then signing one of the best free agents in Claude Giroux. Add a long-term contract to young star Josh Norris and a trade that sent away Matt Murray’s terrible contract, who they then replaced with veteran Cam Talbot, and suddenly, the Senators are looking like a potential playoff team.
Senators’ Tim Stützle Must Break New Ground in 2022-23
After the Alex DeBrincat trade, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion spoke bullishly about the future. He feels that the time to win at Canadian Tire Centre has arrived. “I said at the end of the season, we want to play meaningful games late [in 2022-23], and I think we’re...
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
Hurricanes News & Rumors: Pacioretty, Necas, & More
It’s gone from a promising week in the Carolina Hurricanes’ corner of the hockey universe to a pretty tumultuous one. From bringing back a talented young restricted free agent (RFA) to giving themselves another option to fill out the back end of their blue line, the roster for the upcoming season is beginning to become a littler clearer.
Maple Leafs: 3 Storylines to Follow Heading Into 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs had themselves an interesting offseason after another season of disappointment. After a promising regular season in 2021-22, the Stanley Cup Playoffs were once again a letdown, as the team was bounced in the first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Will next season be different? That’s the $40 million question Leafs Nation anticipates the answer to.
Maple Leafs Who Must Be Traded – Now
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice with a similar roster to last year and the previous year. In fact, this lineup may be weaker than the last two seasons when you consider the crease, but only time will tell if Matt Murray has somehow gone back in time to capture that Stanley Cup-winning form from five years ago.
Bruins Will Need Zacha’s Flexibility Early in 2022-23
Over the past two NHL trade deadlines, the Boston Bruins were rumored to have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Pavel Zacha. At both deadlines, the Devils ended up holding onto Zacha, but that all changed in July. Boston general manager (GM) Don Sweeney acquired Zacha in a trade for Erik Haula.
Hurricanes’ Kotkaniemi Facing Massive Expectations in 2022-23
Jesperi Kotkaniemi has experienced more than most players throughout the first four seasons of his young career. He found himself at the center of the offseason drama between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes last offseason, with the Hurricanes getting back at the Canadiens for offer sheeting their star forward Sebastian Aho a couple of seasons prior by acquiring Kotkaniemi via offer sheet last August (while having a lot of fun on social media during the process). It was the first successful offer sheet signing in the NHL since 2007.
Islanders Pageau is a Key Part of 2022-23 Roster
Now in the twilight of the offseason, the New York Islanders are looking to make the final moves to boost their roster and make them one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. While it’s not confirmed, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello is expected to sign star center Nazem Kadri to a big contract, which would be that big offseason splash the team needs to round out the forward unit.
Ducks’ 2022-23 Defensive Pairing Predictions
With all their restricted free agents signed and a few dips into the unrestricted free agent market, the Anaheim Ducks roster is beginning to take form. With enough skaters to fill a nightly lineup and less than seven weeks before training camp opens up, we can take an early look at what the Ducks might look like to start the 2022-23 season.
Colorado Avalanche Top 5 Prospects for the 2022-23 Season
The front office of the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche—president of hockey operations Joe Sakic and general manager Chris McFarland—have done a masterful job in building a team to compete for several years to come. Key players Gabriel Landeskog, Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar, Josh Manson, and Valeri Nichushkin are all under contract through at least the 2025-26 season. Defenseman Devon Toews and forward Mikko Rantanen, also key contributors, are under contract through the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons respectively.
4 Golden Knights Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC
Yesterday, Nicolas Roy secured his place with the Vegas Golden Knights for the next half-decade, signing a five-year, $15 million contract through the 2026-27 season. Today, the restart of the World Junior Championships gets underway, providing a major platform for four prospects who hope to one day find themselves playing alongside Roy.
