Kevin Federline Reveals Sons Sean, 16, & Jayden, 15, Are ‘Not Seeing’ Mom Britney Spears

By Cassie Gill
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Kcr/Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Kevin Federline revealed his sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, are keeping their distance from mom Britney Spears. “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” Kevin said in a morning show interview on British network ITV per Daily Mail, which is set to air this week in a series of parts. Notably, the teenagers were not present at Britney’s 60 guest wedding to husband Sam Asghari, 28 — which her ex-husband says was entirely their choice.

“It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” the 44-year-old back-up dancer explained. Britney’s sons weren’t the only family members not in attendance, mainly due to fallout over the singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship, which was terminated in Nov. 2021. As a result, she did not invite her dad Jamie Spears, who was her primary conservator, mom Lynne, or sister Jamie Lynn. A source close to Britney tells HollywoodLife, however, that “much of” Kevin’s interview is “untrue” and “she’s seen boys recently.”

Britney Spears is seen with sons Jsyden and Sean. (Kcr/Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock)

Kevin says that Britney’s controversial Instagram account — which often includes sexy or semi-nude photos — is part of the reason the boys have chosen to cut communication. “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough,” he said to the broadcaster. “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

He is, however, hopeful that he can “open” Britney’s eyes to the boys point-of-view. “If there was a way – any way – I could possibly say something to just open [Britney’s] eyes – but I haven’t found that yet. I feel like, if I found that, I’d be on the phone trying to tell her,” he said.

Kevin also says the conservatorship — which lead to sole legal and physical custody for a period of time with Britney, 40 — saved the “Toxic” singer’s life (later, arrangements changed to 70% for Kevin and 30% for Britney). “I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK,” he said of her father, who Britney has publicly spoken out against on multiple occasions — including allegations that he “forced” her to work and would not allow her to have control of her own finances. “When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life,” Kevin added.

As for the on-going conservatorship headlines in recent years, Kevin said that the “whole thing has been hard to watch.” He added, that it’s “harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else” and that “it’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Britney and Kevin began their whirlwind romance during the Onyx Hotel Tour in 2004, where Kevin worked with the Crossroads star as a dancer. The duo were wed by October of that year, just months after her shocking 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander. The couple welcomed their two sons in Sept. 2005 and Sept. 2006, announcing their split shortly after Jayden’s birth.

Kevin has since moved on with wife Victoria Prince, whom he shares daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8 with. He is also a dad to kids Kori, 20, and Kaleb, 18, with his ex Shar Jackson.

