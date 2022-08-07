ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Harry Maguire
Luke Shaw
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker

Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners

Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
Onana Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana on a five-year contract. The Belgium international will turn 21 in less than a fortnight and is the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The total sum is said to be close to £35 million, with Lille putting a 20% sell-on clause should the Blues choose to move him on later.
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!

Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
CELEBRITIES

