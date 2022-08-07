Read full article on original website
BBC
Marcelino Nunez: Norwich City boss Dean Smith relieved after Chilean's Panenka penalty comes off
Norwich boss Dean Smith was a relieved man after new signing Marcelino Nunez's Panenka spot-kick came off during their Carabao Cup win over Birmingham. The Canaries surrendered a two-goal lead at Carrow Road but eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties. Chile international midfielder Nunez was making only his second appearance since...
Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender
AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.
Report: Leeds United Closing In On Manchester United Target Ismaila Sarr
Manchester United were linked with a move to to Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in the past days however a new report has suggested that the player is closing in on a move to rivals, Leeds United.
‘I Get Emotional’ - Jorginho Reveals Heartwarming Moment With His Mother After Europa League Final
Jorginho has spoken about what his mother said to him after Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.
BBC
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end interest in Bologna striker
Manchester United have ended their interest in Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. New United boss Erik ten Hag was considering a move for the 33-year-old Austria forward, whom he worked with at Dutch side FC Twente. But is understood United pulled out because of a combination of Bologna's growing transfer fee...
BBC
Knighton wants to oust Man Utd owners
Michael Knighton came close to owning Manchester United in 1989, now he is looking to launch a hostile takeover to try and get rid of the Glazer family. Although the club are not treating his plan seriously, Knighton is convinced the Glazers will sell if the right deal is put to them.
SB Nation
Onana Everton shirt number revealed
Everton have announced the signing of midfielder Amadou Onana on a five-year contract. The Belgium international will turn 21 in less than a fortnight and is the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The total sum is said to be close to £35 million, with Lille putting a 20% sell-on clause should the Blues choose to move him on later.
ESPN
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara out for up to six weeks - sources
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will be out of action for up to six weeks because of injury, sources have told ESPN. The Spain international limped off the pitch early in the second half with a suspected hamstring strain during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Fulham. - Premier League team-by-team...
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
BBC
Mark Parsons steps down as Netherlands manager following Euros quarter-final exit
English coach Mark Parsons has left his role as Netherlands manager in the wake of the 2017 champions' quarter-final exit at the 2022 European Championships. The Dutch lost 1-0 to France in the last-eight match in July. "An evaluation of the past period was carried out with various parties," the...
BBC
Football legend Tony Adams MBE is our latest signing for Strictly 2022!
Tony Adams MBE is a former English football player and manager. Tony Adams MBE said: “To say I’m excited is an understatement - the lure of the sequins and the call of the salsa has me swapping my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly soft shoes. Am absolutely thrilled to be giving it my all on this year’s 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing. I can’t wait to meet my partner - god help her - and start the dancing.”
