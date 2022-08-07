ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fourth set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead since May

By Nexstar Media Wire, Linsey Lewis
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LAZUJ_0h8DmjeN00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS )– Another set of skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday morning, the National Park Service said.

National Park Service Rangers received an emergency call reporting the discovery of human skeletal remains at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 11:15 a.m.

Rangers responded to recover the remains with help from a dive team from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

‘Luna’ is the most popular dog name in 35 states, according to a new study

The cause of death and the identity of the remains has not been determined, and no other details have been released.

This is the fourth discovery of human remains at Lake Mead since May. The first set was found May 1 when a body was found in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor.

Less than a week later, additional human remains were found at Callville Bay. The third set of remains was found on July 25, when a person at Swim Beach near Boulder Beach reported human remains to the National Park Service.

‘This is like a bullseye,’ Las Vegas native even more confident Lake Mead remains may be father

One man, Las Vegas native Todd Kolod believes the remains found at Callville Bay could be his father who died more than six decades ago. Nexstar’s KLAS reports Kolod was 3 years old when his father Daniel, then 22, drowned in Callville Bay in 1958. His body was never recovered.

Investigators have not confirmed the identities of the remains found at Lake Mead this summer, including those found at Callville Bay.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

CCSD school bus catches fire on the 215 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Clark County school bus traveling on the 215 just west of Hualapai caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on the bus except for the driver, who was able to exit the bus safely. The driver was able to safely pull […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldatlas.com

8 Best Small Towns In Nevada

Nevada is home to deserts and state parks, with many towns dotting the pristine landscapes. These eight small towns offer a unique experience with a myriad of attractions and outdoor adventures that will suit any taste. It's a breath of fresh air from the hustle and bustle of the Las Vegas Strip.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas

On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
natureworldnews.com

A Massive Rainfall Hits Las Vegas Causing a Widespread Flooding

After powerful thunderstorms blew through Las Vegas on Thursday night, flooding surged into local casinos, submerging sections of the renowned Las Vegas Strip. The same trend that allowed storms with heavy rain and powerful gusts to buffet Las Vegas, according to AccuWeather analysts, will remain throughout most of the Southwest.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Human Remains#The National Park Service#Nexstar
News Talk 840 KXNT

More human remains found at Lake Mead

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Another set of human remains has been discovered out at Lake Mead. Park officials said that the remains were discovered around 4:30 Monday afternoon in the Swim Beach area. No other details about what exactly was found has been released. The Clark County Coroner...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
tigerdroppings.com

Las Vegas declaring state of emergency

Las Vegas, NM only has 50 days of clean water left. Bummer, probably shouldn’t have built in a desert. Fortunately, it is monsoon season and there is rain just North of there at this very moment. Better put out some buckets. The Flash Flood Warning is over the burn...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Three Las Vegas-Area Casinos to Be Demolished for Land Sales

Three Station Casinos in Southern Nevada that cater to locals are slated for demolition. Red Rock Resorts, the corporate owner of Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson, said the trio of properties will close permanently and will be demolished to reposition the land for sale. The three casinos never...
LAS VEGAS, NV
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy