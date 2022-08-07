Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
FG Famous, Bogalusa rapper and friend of JayDaYoungan, arrested on federal gun charge
Bogalusa rapper FG Famous — a close friend of JayDaYoungan, a prominent rapper recently shot to death on a front porch — faces a federal gun charge, according to an affidavit that says the two were affiliates in a group linked to various crimes including murder and drug distribution.
BET
FG Famous Arrested For Retaliation Shootings Tied To JayDaYoungan’s Murder
Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested in New Orleans over the weekend for an alleged retaliation shooting following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. HipHopDX reports that the Louisiana native was taken into custody while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral. It isn’t clear if anyone was injured in the alleged shootings.
WLOX
Woman injured in overnight Gulfport shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on Holly Circle, between Walnut Court and Orange Court, in Gulfport. At around 3:39 a.m., officers arrived to the scene and found a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She would be transported to a local hospital where her status was listed as stable.
okcheartandsoul.com
Hundreds say last goodbyes to JayDaYoungan at funeral
JayDaYoungan was laid to rest on Sunday, less than two weeks after his tragic shooting. He was honored with a funeral at Bogalusa High School’s auditorium, where hundreds attended to pay their last respects. Bogalusa, Louisiana, Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette also mourned his loss in a statement later shared on...
Remains of missing Hammond man found in Husser, La., three subjects arrested
According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page, on July 17, 2022, 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, was reported missing.
KNOE TV8
Bond hearing delayed for New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her children; family calls situation ‘unspeakable tragedy’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jenee Pedesclaux, the New Orleans mother accused of taking a knife to the throats of her two children last weekend, made her first court appearance Tuesday (Aug. 9) but must wait to learn if she will have a bail amount set by a judge. Meanwhile, new...
New Orleanians fall victim to viral TikTok challenge that teaches criminals how to steal cars
WGNO's Anna McAllister spoke to one of the victims and an NOPD detective about the viral criminal trend that has reached New Orleans.
KNOE TV8
Silver Alert canceled after Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s found safe
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department after a missing man with Alzheimer’s was found safe. Authorities were searching for Jose Mulleady, who was last seen just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday,...
Mother accused of stabbing children had restraining order against her
NEW ORLEANS — More information is coming out about the mother accused of stabbing her children, specifically regarding the history and custody battle between her and the children's father. Court records show Janee Pedesclaux, 31, pled guilty to property damage this April, the same month the children's father filed...
Body of kayaker found in Slidell bayou
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office (STPSO) officials say they received a call from a man around 10 p.m. Tuesday after he saw his son's kayak overturned in Doubloon Bayou behind his house. The man said his son had gone fishing in the bayou at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan’s Funeral Attended By Hundreds Of Mourners At Bogalusa High School
Shortly after being gunned down and ultimately killed at his house in Bogalusa, Louisiana, 24-year-old JayDaYoungan has been laid to rest. On Sunday, August 7th, a funeral was held at the city’s local high school auditorium for the late rapper as hundreds mourned and remembered the impact he had on their community.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 3 people accused of burying Hammond man in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff announced several arrests Tuesday in connection with a Hammond man's remains found in Husser. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal, of Hammond, on July 17. Travis said detectives were able to find the...
L'Observateur
TPSO: 3 arrested for first degree murder of missing Hammond man
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating the disappearance of 22 year old Tywonne “Day-Day” Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
WDSU
Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
JPSO busts teens in a Terrytown hotel, caught with checks stolen from USPS mailboxes
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two teens from New Orleans after deputies responding to a disturbance call at a Terrytown hotel, found the teens with checks stolen from USPS blue mailboxes.
fox8live.com
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her 2 children was in midst of custody fight, court records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Balloons and stuffed animals marked the home in the 3100 block of Law Street where police say 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux stabbed her two small children Sunday morning (Aug. 7). Her 3-year-old daughter, identified as Paris Roberts, died from her injuries. Her 2-year-old son, identified by family...
33-Year-old Jeremiah Sims Died In A Fatal Crash On LA Highway 1054 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 1054 near North River Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The accident occurred shortly after 11:10 p.m. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Sims, 33, from [..]
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Suspect Arrested for Felony Embezzlement
Last Thursday, August 4, investigators from the Pass Christian Police Department served an arrest warrant for Raven Bonney on a felony embezzlement charge from a small business in Pass Christian. Bonney; a resident of Pass Christian, was arrested at the city police department without incident on the felony embezzlement charge....
Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
