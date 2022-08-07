ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars sign former USFL RB Matt Colburn, waive/injured RB Nathan Cottrell

By James Johnson
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars returned to the practice field Sunday, but before doing so, they made a roster move. The team signed running back Matt Colburn and waived/injured Nathan Cottrell.

Colburn initially entered the pro football realm when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. Since then, he’s spent time with the New York Guardians (XFL), Toronto Argonauts (CFL), and was also with the Philadelphia Stars (USFL) earlier this year. While with the Stars this year, Colburn accumulated 102 carries for 457 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Before his pro career, Colburn played collegiate football at Wake Forest. He finished his career there sixth on their all-time rushing list with 2,528 yards. As a high school player, he played at Dutch Fork High of Irmo, South Carolina where he finished his senior season with 1,705 yards and 24 touchdowns.

TAMPA, FL
Sports
