Steven Hoff, M.D., Joins Baptist Health’s Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute as a Cardiac and Thoracic Surgeon

MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
worldredeye.com
Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine
Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
Click10.com
Study finds processed foods can impact memory
MIAMI – Research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference followed more than 10,000 people over nine years and found people who consumed the highest amount of ultra-processed foods, like potato chips, white bread, and soda, had a 28 percent faster cognitive decline. Ultra-processed foods contain large amounts...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Broward Health receives “dream packs” for pediatric patients
August 9, 2022 – With the new school year around the corner, many parents and children are getting ready by buying supplies and mapping out school routes. For children who are hospitalized, the first day of school may look different. To raise spirits and help their pediatric patients focus...
Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
tamaractalk.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
NBC Miami
Homeless Trust Proposes Plan After Miami Puts Virginia Key Camp on Hold
After the city of Miami pushed pause on its plan to build a homeless camp at a park in Virginia Key, the county's homeless trust says it has a better plan. The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust says its proposed plan could get 400-550 people off the street in 18 months.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Coral Gables tops list of South Florida’s highest rent communities
Several South Florida communities have some of the highest average rents in the country, according to a recent analysis by Rent.com. Coral Gables has the sixth-highest average monthly rent in the country at $4,310. Other South Florida communities in the top 100 include Fort Lauderdale (20), Miami (33), Doral (37), Boca Raton (49), West Palm Beach (57), Palm Beach Gardens (58), Hialeah (63), Boynton Beach (74), Margate (81) and Hollywood (95).
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
Evelyn’s Arrives at the Four Seasons
The long-awaited Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale has arrived, and with it comes an elevated dining concept. Meet Evelyn’s, where coastal Florida cuisine intertwines with eastern Mediterranean gastronomy. The restaurant’s name is an homage to Fort Lauderdale luminary Evelyn Fortune Bartlett, in honor of “the beauty she bestowed upon our city.” And much like its namesake, there’s a lot to love about this new gem, from the ocean vistas to the diverse culinary program helmed by chef Brandon Salomon. Here, everything down to the ice cubes in the Plantation Punch (a combination of Arak, pomegranate, marsala chai, and Topo Chico) is a work of art.
WSVN-TV
Humane Society of Broward County receives hundreds of applications for rescued beagles
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of dogs are finally getting a chance at a normal life, and apparently hundreds want in on the pups. Over 40 beagles are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County in Dania Beach, which includes Missy, one of the first pups to leave for her forever home.
QSR magazine
Miami Food Hall The Lincoln Eatery Opens First Barbecue Concept
The Lincoln Eatery, Miami’s No.1 food hall, as recently listed by the Miami New Times, announces the grand opening of its first barbecue concept, BBQ & Craft Company. As the first barbecue hotspot in Miami Beach, the concept will be serving up traditional BBQ items featuring pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken wings, ribs and more.
wlrn.org
Sundial Now: Elections bring a change of guard for Miami-Dade County
Unprecedented changes are coming to the Miami-Dade County Commission. A big renewal is expected to come out of this election cycle. It all goes back to a term cap referendum that’s been slowly taking effect since 2012. This election cycle it’s forcing out a handful of incumbents that have been in office for decades.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’
‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens hosts 8th Back to School Book Bag Drive
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida students are being styled for the new school year, thanks to the City of Miami Gardens. City officials hosted their eighth annual Back to School Book Bag Drive at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, Sunday afternoon. Children who attended received lots...
Click10.com
Instagram model arrested 4 months after fatal stabbing of boyfriend in Miami apartment
MIAMI – A South Florida model involved in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been arrested. The stabbing happened on April 3 in an apartment just off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 32nd Street in Miami. An attorney representing Courtney Clenney said the stabbing was in self-defense. Local 10...
Attorneys investigating fraud in Miami condo collapse settlement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The attorneys handling a $1.1 billion settlement for victims in the deadly collapse of a Miami condo say the settlement fund is inundated with fraudulent victims. A court filing written by Michael Goldberg, one of the attorneys in the case, identified 458 “presumptively fraudulent” claimants out of 740 claims. The […]
Doctor loses multiple homes, given prison time in $38M healthcare fraud case
The U.S. government says the Florida doctor tried to hide his involvement in the fraud scheme by separating himself on paper from his clinic.
Miami New Times
The Progressive Cubanos Behind Cubanos Pa'lante
Cuban flags filled Calle Ocho in July 2021 as Miamians protested in solidarity with those back on the island who were marching over food shortages, blackouts, and lack of access to medicine, among other issues. Amid a sea of Trump hats and conservative political messaging common at Cuban-American protests, Daniela Ferrera stood out. She wore a shirt bearing the logo of Cubanos Pa'lante, a Miami-based group she cofounded to promote progressive ideals and combat political misinformation in the Hispanic community.
