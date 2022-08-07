ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Sungjae Im leads Wyndham Championship by a shot after third-round 65

By Adam Schupak
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukaUu_0h8DkBlN00
Photo: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The last day of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 regular season is destined to be a long one, but it could be a rewarding day for Sungjae Im.

The 24-year-old South Korean woke up early Sunday for the resumption of the third round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, and despite a bogey at the last hole, he played seven holes in 2 under to complete a round of 5-under 65 at Sedgefield Country Club. That lifted him to a 54-hole total of 13-under 197 and a stroke better than John Huh.

Im, who won the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas in October, would jump from No. 15 in the FedEx Cup point standings into the top 10 – projected to No. 7 – with a victory and collect a hefty bonus in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, which awards $10 million in bonus money to the top-10 in the standings at the end of the regular season.

Wyndham: Leaderboard | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Im birdied his first two holes Sunday morning, at Nos. 12 and 13, for his third straight circles on the card. Huh did his best to keep pace with three straight birdies on the card beginning at No. 10, but also gave a stroke back at 18 en route to shooting 66. The 32-year-old Huh hasn’t won since the 2012 Mayakoba Classic.

Brandon Wu and Joohyung “Tom” Kim are tied for third after both shooting 68. Wu, a rookie out of Stanford, and Kim, a 20-year-old South Korean who gained special temporary membership recently and is playing on a sponsor exemption, are seeking their first Tour title. Kim would have to win to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Brian Stuard shot his second straight 68 and is tied for seventh. The 39-year-old journeyman started the week at No. 137 in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to finish no worse than 14th place to jump into the top 125. Finishing in the top 125 also assures a Tour card for the following season.

Heading into the final round, Rickie Fowler, who missed the cut, is going to be sweating out the final round from the sidelines. According to the Tour, three players—Max McGreevy, Justin Lower, Brian Stuard—are projected to play their way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with Fowler, Matt Wallace and Austin Smotherman all projected to miss out.

Sunday’s weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 87.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State loses commitment from four-star Tomarrion Parker

One of Penn State’s many quality additions in the Class of 2023 is no longer currently on board with the Nittany Lions. Tomarrion Parker, a four-star defensive lineman from Alabama, has reportedly backed off his commitment to Penn State. Parker committed to Penn State in late June, but Chad Simmons from On3 reports other schools remained in pursuit after Parker supposedly closed his recruiting process down. Parker’s commitment at the time was considered a nice recruiting victory out of the SEC recruiting grounds as a handful of SEC schools were hoping to land his commitment. Now, with Parker no longer committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top seed, defending champion both fall in first round of match play at U.S. Women's Amateur at Chambers Bay

Wednesday’s first round of match play made for a bad day for the favorites at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur. The Round of 64 featured upset losses for the top seed Latanna Stone and defending champion Jensen Castle at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, as history continued to repeat itself at one of amateur golf’s most prestigious championships. This year marked the sixth time in the last nine years that the No. 64 seed has knocked off the No. 1 seed, and it’s also the second year in a row where the defending champion has lost in the first round.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wyndham Championship#Tour Championship#Fedex Cup#South Korean#Sedgefield Country Club#Espn#Nos#Stanford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jon Rahm-inspired swing epiphany, Nels Surtani wins Golfweek Hoosier Amateur in Pfau marathon

From the final group of the Golfweek Hoosier Amateur on Aug. 10, Nels Surtani had the benefit of watching the third round unfold ahead of him. Surtani, who had taken the 36-hole lead with a second-round 68, knew exactly what he needed to do to make a playoff coming down the final hole of the Pfau Course at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, so he made the necessary 6-footer – a downhill left-to-right breaker – for a final-round 73. That put him at 2 over for 54 holes and forced a playoff.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hideki Matsuyama, 11th in FedEx Cup standings, withdraws from FedEx St. Jude Championship

Hideki Matsuyama, who is 11th in the FedEx Cup standings, has withdrawn from the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, citing a neck injury. “I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship,” Matsuyama wrote in a statement, “but I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship.”
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC could hold ‘slight edge’ for top 2023 target

The UNC basketball program has pretty much zoned in on its top 2023 target over the last few weeks and that is forward TJ Power. Power took an official visit to North Carolina at the end of July just a few weeks after receiving an offer from Hubert Davis. Just recently, Power announced a top-5 that included UNC, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. While Power has visited all five schools on the list, it seems like it could come down to a battle between North Carolina and Duke. According to 247Sports national recruiting director Eric Bossi, the Tar Heels may have a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy