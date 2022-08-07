We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Updating your living space can feel like a daunting task when you make a list of all the things you want to replace or elevate. However, sometimes it’s the smallest details that can take a room from basic to stylish. Whether it’s finding a well-executed pop of color, or adding a statement modern piece to a room, it’s the little things that can make the biggest difference. Simply adding a statement shower curtain can make the dingiest of bathrooms pop, and adding some funky bookends to an open surface can take a room from looking drab to fab. West Elm has a huge variety of small pieces that can immediately change up the vibe and keep your home feeling fresh and aesthetically pleasing, and all without breaking the bank to do so. We’ve rounded up 10 of the best small finds currently on the site that can transform your space, all for under $50 a piece.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 HOUR AGO