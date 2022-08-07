Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
SFGate
Chp Issues Silver Alert For Missing 89-Year-Old Man
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert late Wednesday night for an 89-year-old at-risk man. Julio Vasquez was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in South San Francisco, according to the alert issued on behalf of that city's police department. The alert describes Vasquez...
Rocky’s Market at Brooklyn Basin in Oakland to close after two short years
The store closes Aug. 31.
SFGate
Chp Reports Fatality On I-880
FREMONT (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatality early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a body on the right hand side of the highway and the Alameda County coroner was called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. The CHP did not indicate any road or lane closures.
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cooler heads prevail in San Francisco farmers market fracas, for now
The hope is a written agreement will be signed in the upcoming weeks.
1 dead, 3 injured in San Francisco Bay Area shooting
One person was killed and three were injured by gunfire after a fight broke out in the parking lot of an East Bay gym early Thursday morning.
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
SFGate
Woman Reported Missing Tuesday Located
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A woman with a developmental disability who went missing in San Rafael's Terra Linda area Tuesday has been found safe, police said. Rose Zeidon had last been seen Tuesday night and San Rafael police asked for the public's help in finding her. On Wednesday morning, police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Police Investigation Happening At Lone Tree Way
BRENTWOOD (BCN) Brentwood police are asking the public to avoid the area of Lone Tree Way and the parking lot at 24-hour Fitness, where they are involved in an investigation early Thursday morning. Police noted in a 5:21 a.m. tweet that "There is no threat to public safety at this...
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
How a hidden Hollywood retreat became Nepenthe, Big Sur’s most famous restaurant
It comes with a view too beautiful "not to share with everyone."
Despite new owners, Berkeley's Oceanview Diner has barely changed in 40 years
The food, from huevos rancheros to fluffy apple brandy souffle pancakes, has barely changed since 1982.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a Western Addition pharmacy became one of SF’s most cherished party bars
The bar features a secret staircase, which leads to the owner's apartment.
Nutanix, Bay Area unicorn tech startup once valued at $2B, laying off 270 employees
A Bay Area cloud tech startup once valued at more than $2 billion, has laid off 270 employees. Nutanix, an enterprise cloud software firm headquartered in San Jose, announced the layoffs — which comprise 4% of the company’s more than 6,000 staffers globally — in an SEC filing dated Tuesday.
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
'Crazy Woke Asians' takes jabs at San Francisco's tech culture and rent prices
Nine different performers drew on their impressions of the city.
SFGate
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe Closes Abruptly After Two Decades
EMERYVILLE (BCN) A two-decade-old, well-known comfort-food cafe in Emeryville closed Monday, according to the cafe's Facebook page. Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe at 4081 Hollis St. closed with a note saying it's time to "pass the torch." In 2002, Rudy's took over the spot where Eugene's Ranch House was located for...
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
Payments received by new SF DA Brooke Jenkins during Chesa Boudin recall draw scrutiny
The payments are receiving scrutiny because Jenkins said she was serving the Boudin recall team in a volunteer capacity.
Comments / 1