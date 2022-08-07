ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Chp Issues Silver Alert For Missing 89-Year-Old Man

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert late Wednesday night for an 89-year-old at-risk man. Julio Vasquez was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in South San Francisco, according to the alert issued on behalf of that city's police department. The alert describes Vasquez...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chp Reports Fatality On I-880

FREMONT (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatality early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a body on the right hand side of the highway and the Alameda County coroner was called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. The CHP did not indicate any road or lane closures.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Woman Reported Missing Tuesday Located

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A woman with a developmental disability who went missing in San Rafael's Terra Linda area Tuesday has been found safe, police said. Rose Zeidon had last been seen Tuesday night and San Rafael police asked for the public's help in finding her. On Wednesday morning, police said...
#Small Craft Advisory#San Francisco Bay Area#Delta#San Pablo Bay
Police Investigation Happening At Lone Tree Way

BRENTWOOD (BCN) Brentwood police are asking the public to avoid the area of Lone Tree Way and the parking lot at 24-hour Fitness, where they are involved in an investigation early Thursday morning. Police noted in a 5:21 a.m. tweet that "There is no threat to public safety at this...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe Closes Abruptly After Two Decades

EMERYVILLE (BCN) A two-decade-old, well-known comfort-food cafe in Emeryville closed Monday, according to the cafe's Facebook page. Rudy's Can't Fail Cafe at 4081 Hollis St. closed with a note saying it's time to "pass the torch." In 2002, Rudy's took over the spot where Eugene's Ranch House was located for...
EMERYVILLE, CA

