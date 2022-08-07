Pikes/Pines | A Pike/Pine parasite, scratching the phantom itch of knowing more about your family pet’s fleas

Read full article on original website
Do cats and dogs remember their past?
WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
11 Of The Most Toxic Flowers And Plants For Cats And Dogs
It’s always nice to get flowers or a houseplant, but if you are a pet owner, bringing plants into your home can come with life-threatening danger for your beloved pets. That’s why it’s critical to know the difference between a highly toxic plant or flower and one that’s safe for your pets. In general, cats are in more danger of needing to be rushed to the ER after eating a plant they shouldn’t have than are dogs.
Ghost the Rescue Dog Who Loves To Chase Squirrels Wins Pet of the Week
This week, a quirky canine by the name of Ghost leads the way thanks to his inventive method for staying cool.
Cat-Color Myth Busted: Your Orange Tabby Isn't Dumber Than Its Feline Pals
The recent viral fame of an orange tabby cat named Jorts led to debates about whether Jorts was less intelligent than other cats simply because he has orange fur. Some said it was unfair and prejudicial to judge the feline based on its appearance. But is there really a medically...
Wet vs. Dry Dog Food: Which is More Pawsitive for Your Pooch’s Health?
The “best” food depends on your dog’s size, breed, and health needs. Here’s how to choose what to serve your dog, according to expert vets. Now that doggy ice cream is officially a thing (thanks, Ben & Jerry’s), it should come as no surprise that pet parents everywhere truly care about choosing the best (and most delish) food for their pets.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Woman who 'came back from dead' reveals what afterlife is like
Jessi Sawyer, a woman who lives in Tennessee, had a near-death experience (NDE) that changed her life forever when she was 31 years old. She had gone to the hospital for a routine hysterectomy when she died unexpectedly and had the experience.
WATCH: Tourist Tries to Pet Wild Warthog, Immediately Gets Trampled
In this edition of “What Animals Not to Pet,” we’re adding wild warthogs to the list. But these tourists already discovered that on their own. Despite what Disney may make it seem, warthogs are not approachable (and they definitely don’t travel with meercat companions). Their tails are always wagging, but don’t mistake this for the friendly gesture we often see from dogs. This is only to keep the bugs away. While they may be fairly small in stature, warthogs are incredibly powerful creatures that can reach speeds up to 30 miles per hour, and their tusks can grow up to 10 inches in length.
Surprising things you didn’t know your cat's tail was telling you
Some people think enigmatic cats are less expressive than dogs, but this is far from true. While dogs bark, wag their tails or lick your face to show affection, the cat language is much more sophisticated. Gracious tails are cats' best communication tool, and you have to watch them diligently to crack the code.
Why Do Dogs Bark At Other Dogs Walking By (7 Helpful Tips)
Why do dogs bark at other dogs walking by is always a common question among dog owners who are worried about their dog barking at other dogs!. In this post, I will be discussing some of the most common reasons why dogs bark at other dogs walking by. I will...
Puppies and Dogs Are Members of Many Families
The Puppy(Image by B. Mori) Many people have dogs for pets. They may get them when they are small puppies and watch them grow. Puppies grow up as small children do, but they do it much quicker. They can be full grown when they are a year old or even six months for some smaller dogs.
Rescuers Creatively Trap Mama Cat and Her Kittens to Save Them
Heidi Wrangles Cats, a rescuer in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, got a call about a mother and her four kittens who needed help. Once she arrived, she set up the humane trap and waited for the litter and their mom to all make their way into the trap together. However, instead of falling for the trap, the kittens had fun messing with Heidi! They went right up to the camera to say hi and used the trap as their playground.
Your Complete Guide to Bad Breath in Cats
You’ve probably experienced it yourself. You’re cuddling your cat, enjoying their warmth and the rumble of their purr, and then they turn to you. And the breath that washes over you is so foul that it makes you gag. Bad breath in cats is a common complaint, and yet it isn’t something you should ignore. In fact, it’s a sign that something is wrong with your cat and you need to take them to the vet and get it addressed. Here’s what you need to know about your cat’s bad breath.
Forget Gatekeeping — Tell Us How You Make Your Family's "Secret" Recipe That Everyone's Obsessed With
Let your family dish live on, outside of your bloodline.
Get This: While Your Cat Is High on Catnip, They’re Also Repelling Pests
Our cats love catnip, and we could spend hours watching videos of them get zooted on the green stuff. They have fun, and we watch them roll, purr, drool, and act like what we would imagine would happen if they were overtaken by an evil cat-spirit. As a cat parent whose cat is one of the 40 percent of felines who isn’t affected by catnip, I’m jealous of the ones whose fur-babies go absolutely bonkers over it. But, it turns out, catnip is more than just a good time for everyone — it’s also a natural pest-repellent.
Cats are eating NZ's critically endangered bats
New research by Department of Conservation staff confirms what has long been suspected—feral and domestic cats are repeatedly hunting and eating New Zealand's native bats, or pekapeka. In a recently published research paper in the NZ Journal of Zoology, DOC Science Advisor Dr. Kerry Borkin examined the gut contents...
12 Tips On How To Stop My Dog From Barking At Other Dogs
How to stop my dog from barking at other dogs is exactly what this post aims at resolving. When thinking of how to stop your dog from barking at other dogs you should first try to understand the reason for such an attitude. Sometimes when dogs bark at other dogs...
Cats Love ‘Stray’ As Much As Their Parents
In BlueTwelve Studio’s third-person perspective game, Stray, players navigate a cyberpunk dystopia as an orange tabby on a mission to find his way home. Critics have commended the creators’ realistic, detail-oriented portrayal of cats’ behaviors, attitudes, and sounds. And many players’ real-life felines have also given it their seal of approval. Cats’ Reactions Go Viral on […] The post Cats Love ‘Stray’ As Much As Their Parents appeared first on CatTime.
