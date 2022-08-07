CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is engaged in a standoff with police in Clinton County after he attempted to break into the FBI building in Kenwood. The Cincinnati Division of the FBI said an armed suspect attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility. An alarm was activated, and armed FBI agents responded. The suspect then fled the scene, heading north on I-71.

