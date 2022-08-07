ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears' Tajae Sharpe stepping up amid injuries at wide receiver

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a number of injuries to notable players through the first two weeks of training camp.

The Bears are without four of their top six wide receivers — Byron Pringle (quad, no timetable for return), Velus Jones Jr. (undisclosed, day to day), N’Keal Harry (left ankle, unknown) and Dante Pettis (undisclosed, day to day).

With those players sidelined, it’s opened up some opportunities for players further down the depth chart. That includes veteran Tajae Sharpe, who stepped up in a big way during Saturday’s practice.

Sharpe, who started training camp on the non-football injury list, had some impressive catches from quarterback Justin Fields on Saturday.

“When you have a guy step up like that, that’s awesome,” said head coach Matt Eberflus. “That’s what it’s all about, right? Guys go down, guys step up and Tajae did a nice job. We’re excited to have him back. He’s back now and he looks good in the drills.”

Outside of Darnell Mooney, the battle at receiver is wide open. Although, Pringle, Jones and Equanimeous St. Brown are all expected to make the roster. But with Harry suffering what appeared to be a significant leg injury, there could be two roster spots at receiver up for grabs.

If Sharpe continues to impress during practice and into the preseason, he could certainly find himself in the mix for a roster spot.

