Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Honoring 1980s World Series Championship Team Prior To Sunday’s Game Against Nationals

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrGvi_0h8De7fo00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are ending Alumni Weekend with a ceremony honoring some of the organization’s legends. Members of the Phillies 1980 World Championship team will take the field at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon.

The ceremony will take place prior to the Phillies’ 1:35 p.m. game against the Washington Nationals.

Those being introduced include Luis Aguayo, Ruben Amaro, Jr. (batboy), Bob Boone, Larry Bowa, Warren Brusstar, Marty Bystrom, Steve Carlton, Larry Christenson, Lee Elia, Greg Gross, Greg Luzinski, Garry Maddox, Tim McCarver, Dickie Noles, Ron Reed, Pete Rose, Dick Ruthven, Kevin Saucier, Mike Schmidt, Manny Trillo, Del Unser, George Vukovich, Bob Walk and Bobby Wine.

Phillies Wall of Famers players from the 2008 World Series championship team and the 1983 and 1993 National League championship teams and other local Phillies alumni will be taking part in Sunday’s celebration.

