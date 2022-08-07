Paul O'Grady has quit his Sunday evning show. It was reported yesterday that his show was taking another 13 weeks off while someone else would present in. He tweeted yesterday thats how it is now 13 weeks on 13 weeks off. This morning he quit his show. I feel what with Steve Wright going next month and it being reported that they want an age group of about 35 this is all part of the plan they have. Radio 2 should like it was in the past be for slightly older people who don't want a lot of chart music and past hits from the 80's. It should be about quality music and have the kind of shows and presenters for a slightly older age group. I don't like how every thing has to be for young people these days. Older people need to be entertained to. OK so we have the internet and streaming where you can pick the music you listen to. But older people often don't understand this or maybe don't have the internet to do this. I used to catch his show from time to time and liked it. But then I've always love Paul. Feel sorry for him that he's felt with the way they're treating him and his show he's had to go. I hope some other Radio station picks him up as I thought he was very good on the radio.

