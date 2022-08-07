ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash

Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

State Police looking for missing woman

Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
cnycentral.com

Syracuse firefighters respond to fourth major apartment fire in a month

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One person is displaced from their home after Syracuse Fire Department responded to a fire at the Jamesview Apartments on Tuesday. After receiving a call around 11:40 a.m., firefighters arrived at 1025 James Street to the two-story, brick apartment building with smoke billowing out from the left side of the building, the fire department said. According to authorities, firefighters performed searches in the apartment, looking for the location of the fire and possible victims.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
cnycentral.com

Body of man who disappeared while swimming pulled from Canandaigua Lake

Ontario County, N.Y. — The body of a man who disappeared while swimming Friday in Canandaigua Lake has been found. Kirk Hobbs, 61, of Laurelton, N.Y. was visiting family in the area and boating with a relative Friday when he entered the lake from the boat and went under water without resurfacing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
cnycentral.com

Your Town Cicero: Esta Safety Park Drag Strip

CICERO, N.Y. — There’s a place in Cicero that’s perfect for those with a need for speed, a spot where you can go fast: The Esta Safety Park Drag Strip. The drag racing park was created in the late 1950s for car clubs to have a place to race safely and legally.
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

Smithfield Bacon Festival to create road closures in Downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The annual Smithfield Syracuse Bacon Festival is returning to Clinton Square on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The following streets will be closed for the festival starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 through mid-morning on Sunday, August 14:. Clinton Street, from Genesee...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Second heat wave of the year was achieved in Syracuse Monday afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Monday was another very hot day in Syracuse. The Syracuse airport officially hit 94 degrees for it's high temperature. This was the thirteenth 90 degree day or hotter of the year so far. The peak heat index for the airport was 99 degrees first hitting around...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Upgrades to be unveiled at playground in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following an Eastwood engagement survey conducted last fall, the playground at the neighborhood's Norwood Park, located at 393 Ashdale Ave., is seeing upgrades. On Wednesday, city leaders will be unveiling new installments at the Eastwood park. The ribbon cutting ceremony is expected to last an hour,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY Tuesdays: Kitty Corner of CNY awarded $2,000

Liverpool, NY — Kitty Corner of CNY has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The organization is made up of volunteers who provide cats shelter, veterinary care, and a chance for a new life in a loving home. For more information you can visit their website. “CNY Tuesdays was...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

EEE virus detected in bird-biting mosquitoes in Madison County

SULLIVAN, N.Y. — The Madison County Health Department has announced it has detected the county's first mosquito pool to test positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus. The sample was collected August 3, 2022 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan, the health...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Opioid overdose rates on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The opioid epidemic is worsening in Onondaga County and is taking the lives of friends and family. In 2020 there were 156 overdose-related deaths in the county and that number increased in 2021 to 186. That's a 20% increase over one year. Onondaga Health Department said 2022 is already on track to see numbers just as high. Why?
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

'@ Your Service': Immunization Awareness Month

CORTLAND, NY — Susan Jewett is a Physician Assistant with the Guthrie Medical Group Cortland West Road practice. Susan reminds patients August is Immunization Awareness Month & gave Kara Conrad a few tips to helping parents of school aged children stay on track. Susan recommends your child see their...
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Father loses son to suicide, turns pain into mission to help others

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Over the last several years, we have done extensive reporting on the mental health impact of the pandemic on children in our community. In 2020, 45 people took their own lives in Onondaga County. That was actually down from 68 people in 2019. These issues surrounding mental health existed far before the pandemic. But as experts we have spoken to have told us, the isolation during the coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated a situation that already existed.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

