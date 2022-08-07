SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One person is displaced from their home after Syracuse Fire Department responded to a fire at the Jamesview Apartments on Tuesday. After receiving a call around 11:40 a.m., firefighters arrived at 1025 James Street to the two-story, brick apartment building with smoke billowing out from the left side of the building, the fire department said. According to authorities, firefighters performed searches in the apartment, looking for the location of the fire and possible victims.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO