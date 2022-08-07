Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
13-year-old killed in Wayne County ATV crash
Huron, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident on Wednesday. Around 12:30 p.m., State Police responded to a residence on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the Town of Huron after receiving a report of a serious crash. When troopers...
cnycentral.com
NYS Police looking to identify remains of woman found in Otsego County
TOWN OF MORRIS, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating after the discovery of unidentified human remains found in a remote area in the Town of Morris, Otsego County. Troopers say the remains are an adult female, about 4’9” to 4’11” tall. The woman...
cnycentral.com
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse firefighters respond to fourth major apartment fire in a month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One person is displaced from their home after Syracuse Fire Department responded to a fire at the Jamesview Apartments on Tuesday. After receiving a call around 11:40 a.m., firefighters arrived at 1025 James Street to the two-story, brick apartment building with smoke billowing out from the left side of the building, the fire department said. According to authorities, firefighters performed searches in the apartment, looking for the location of the fire and possible victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnycentral.com
Two neighbors displaced after house fire in Valley neighborhood of Syracuse Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Fire crews responded to a house fire on Wednesday at 217 Searlwyn Road in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse around 2 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story home with heavy fire engulfing the front side of the building and porch. Firefighters...
cnycentral.com
NYS, Park Police in Oswego County searching for stolen Parks and Recreation vehicle
RICHLAND, N.Y. — New York State Police along with the state Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreation maintenance vehicle they say was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the Town of Richland in Oswego County on Tuesday, August 9.
cnycentral.com
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
cnycentral.com
Body of man who disappeared while swimming pulled from Canandaigua Lake
Ontario County, N.Y. — The body of a man who disappeared while swimming Friday in Canandaigua Lake has been found. Kirk Hobbs, 61, of Laurelton, N.Y. was visiting family in the area and boating with a relative Friday when he entered the lake from the boat and went under water without resurfacing, according to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnycentral.com
From golf tournament to fentanyl-laced cocaine overdose of former Madison Co. prosecutor
TOWN OF NELSON, MADISON CO. — We are learning more about the overdose involving a former Madison County Assistant District attorney. CNYCentral obtained the police report involving the fentanyl-laced cocaine overdose of 44-year-old Bradley Moses and another man. It happened on July 30 at Moses' home in the Town of Nelson.
cnycentral.com
Your Town Cicero: Esta Safety Park Drag Strip
CICERO, N.Y. — There’s a place in Cicero that’s perfect for those with a need for speed, a spot where you can go fast: The Esta Safety Park Drag Strip. The drag racing park was created in the late 1950s for car clubs to have a place to race safely and legally.
cnycentral.com
Smithfield Bacon Festival to create road closures in Downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The annual Smithfield Syracuse Bacon Festival is returning to Clinton Square on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The following streets will be closed for the festival starting at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11 through mid-morning on Sunday, August 14:. Clinton Street, from Genesee...
cnycentral.com
Second heat wave of the year was achieved in Syracuse Monday afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected Monday was another very hot day in Syracuse. The Syracuse airport officially hit 94 degrees for it's high temperature. This was the thirteenth 90 degree day or hotter of the year so far. The peak heat index for the airport was 99 degrees first hitting around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnycentral.com
Upgrades to be unveiled at playground in Syracuse's Eastwood neighborhood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Following an Eastwood engagement survey conducted last fall, the playground at the neighborhood's Norwood Park, located at 393 Ashdale Ave., is seeing upgrades. On Wednesday, city leaders will be unveiling new installments at the Eastwood park. The ribbon cutting ceremony is expected to last an hour,...
cnycentral.com
174th Attack Wing, Syracuse Airport invites community to first ever Runway 5K in September
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 174th Attack Wing Air National Guard unit and the Syracuse Hancock International Airport will be hosting their first Runway 5K on September 17. The inaugural event is open to the public and will be the first time that neighbors will be invited to run on the runway.
cnycentral.com
CNY Tuesdays: Kitty Corner of CNY awarded $2,000
Liverpool, NY — Kitty Corner of CNY has been awarded $2,000 from Upstate Shredding. The organization is made up of volunteers who provide cats shelter, veterinary care, and a chance for a new life in a loving home. For more information you can visit their website. “CNY Tuesdays was...
cnycentral.com
EEE virus detected in bird-biting mosquitoes in Madison County
SULLIVAN, N.Y. — The Madison County Health Department has announced it has detected the county's first mosquito pool to test positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus. The sample was collected August 3, 2022 at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan, the health...
cnycentral.com
Opioid overdose rates on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The opioid epidemic is worsening in Onondaga County and is taking the lives of friends and family. In 2020 there were 156 overdose-related deaths in the county and that number increased in 2021 to 186. That's a 20% increase over one year. Onondaga Health Department said 2022 is already on track to see numbers just as high. Why?
cnycentral.com
'@ Your Service': Immunization Awareness Month
CORTLAND, NY — Susan Jewett is a Physician Assistant with the Guthrie Medical Group Cortland West Road practice. Susan reminds patients August is Immunization Awareness Month & gave Kara Conrad a few tips to helping parents of school aged children stay on track. Susan recommends your child see their...
cnycentral.com
Breeze Airways to begin weekly nonstop flights from Syracuse to Tampa, Florida in November
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Breeze Airways will launch a year-round, non-stop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) to Tampa International Airport (TPA) beginning in fall 2022, the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) announced Wednesday. The weekly service will begin on Saturday, November 19. “We are excited to see Breeze...
cnycentral.com
Father loses son to suicide, turns pain into mission to help others
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Over the last several years, we have done extensive reporting on the mental health impact of the pandemic on children in our community. In 2020, 45 people took their own lives in Onondaga County. That was actually down from 68 people in 2019. These issues surrounding mental health existed far before the pandemic. But as experts we have spoken to have told us, the isolation during the coronavirus pandemic only exacerbated a situation that already existed.
Comments / 0