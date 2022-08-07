ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debra Zimmer
4d ago

I'm not Crazy about Oz but Fetterman is Not the person we need at this time. Our Country is a disaster and I don't think that his ideas are what we need at this time. Just my Opinion 🤔

Donna Siko
4d ago

scary, why would anyone vote for someone who will continue with Wolfes agenda and is an avowed socialist? Not real fond of Oz but terrified of Fetterman.

Susan Crossley
4d ago

Fetterman had his father support him until he was in his forties and he makes it seem like he is a middle class person. He comes from a wealthy family and takes a lot of money from sources outside of Pennsylvania.

