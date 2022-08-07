Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Browns to Consider Jimmy Garoppolo Trade If Watson's Suspension Increases
Jimmy Garoppolo's future could reside in Cleveland. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns "will consider acquiring Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension significantly increases upon appeal." Watson was suspended six games by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson after over two dozen women accused him of...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: Duane Brown to Sign 2-year $22M contract After Mekhi Becton Knee Injury
The New York Jets have signed free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter later reported the deal is worth $22 million. Brown will fill in at offensive tackle for Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap.
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady 'Fine' amid Absence from Buccaneers Camp for Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly "fine" after being excused from his team's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday for personal reasons, but he will reportedly be away for a few days. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided the report and more details:. Head coach Todd...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo Didn't Talk to 49ers for 'Weeks' After New Contract in 2018
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly didn't talk to the team for "weeks and weeks" after inking a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension with the 49ers in Feb. 2018. "Once he left that press conference, nobody heard from him for weeks and weeks," a member of that 49ers coaching...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
James White Retires After 9 NFL Seasons; Won 3 Super Bowls with Patriots
New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement after nine NFL seasons Thursday. White was attempting to make a comeback from a hip injury that cost him all but three games in the 2021 season. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp and had no timetable for his return.
Bleacher Report
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones, Most Starters Not Likely to Play in Preseason vs. Giants
Quarterback Mac Jones is one of several starters reportedly not expected to play in the New England Patriots' preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday night. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Dan Graziano, "most" of the Pats' starters are unlikely to play Thursday, meaning the game will primarily be a showcase for rookies and backups.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Ranking Top QBs Heading into the Season
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are going to be compared to each other for the rest of their careers. The young quarterbacks in the AFC faced each other four times in the last three seasons. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs have a 3-1 head-to-head record over the Allen-led Buffalo Bills. Allen...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Players You Need to Watch In Preseason
While some NFL fans would prefer to skip the preseason, fantasy football managers should watch these games and draft accordingly. In the practices leading up to the first full week of exhibition games, beat reporters and analysts have shared nuggets from those sessions that deserve some attention. Over the past two weeks, young players have made noise at training camp, and some coaches want to see them go against other teams in a game setting.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Rank Entering Preseason?
OK, so it's mostly going to be bad football. And the starters for most teams will play a series or two at most. But starting Thursday evening at Gillette Stadium, the 2022 NFL preseason will get underway in earnest. For some teams, it's an opportunity to tighten things up ahead...
Sean McVay can't wait to watch – and evaluate – Andrew Whitworth's broadcasting debut
Andrew Whitworth will have a different job this summer than the one he grew accustomed to. Rather than watching his teammates from the sideline during preseason games, he’ll be up in the booth evaluating his former peers as a broadcaster. Whitworth will join the Rams’ broadcast team, alongside Andrew...
Bleacher Report
Report: Titans' Malik Willis Likely to Redshirt; TEN 'Happy' with QB's Progression
The Tennessee Titans used a third-round pick to select Liberty's Malik Willis at this year's NFL Draft, but barring an injury to starter Ryan Tannehill, it's unlikely he'll see the field this year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler: "Willis is very clearly the developmental quarterback, and even when he gets...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Expected to Start for Browns vs. Jaguars amid Suspension Appeal by NFL
Despite being suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will play in the team's first preseason game Friday. The Browns announced Wednesday that Watson is scheduled to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. If Watson plays Friday, it will be his first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Lions' Jameson Williams Switches Jersey to No. 9; Formerly Matthew Stafford's Number
Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams is yet to play an NFL game, but he has already made a jersey change. The 2022 No. 12 overall draft pick will now wear No. 9 after getting permission from former quarterback Matthew Stafford:. Stafford wore No. 9 for 12 years with the Lions...
Bleacher Report
2022 Fantasy Football Blueprint to Win Your Draft and the League
The NFL preseason is about to begin in earnest. In just about a month, the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2022 season. And when they do, another season of fantasy football will begin with it. We're smack in the thick of the best time...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Running Backs to Avoid in Drafts
The running back position is perhaps the hardest to evaluate in the fantasy football world. While the value of a great running back still arguably trumps anything, the position has generally been devalued in the modern NFL, and it perhaps carries the greatest injury risk. In other words, running backs...
Bleacher Report
Brett Favre Says He Thinks He Suffered 'Thousands' of Concussions During NFL Career
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre was one of the toughest quarterbacks in the NFL, and it took a significant toll on his health despite the fact he didn't miss many games. During an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show this week (h/t TMZ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Roquan Smith Taken Off PUP List by Bears amid Trade Request; Not Expected to Practice
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith still isn't practicing following a trade request, but he is reportedly no longer on the physically unable to perform list. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Bears removed Smith from the list even though he is "not expected to begin practicing" as he continues his hold-in during the team's training camp.
Bleacher Report
Brand-New Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets
The 2022 NFL offseason has already seen several trades occur, and more could be coming in the months ahead. There are several high-profile players who could be available after requesting a trade, falling out of favor with their current teams or would return draft capital for a rebuilding squad. With...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Jakeem Grant Placed on IR After Reportedly Suffering Torn Achilles Injury
Jakeem Grant's 2022 season appears to be over. The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that the wide receiver was placed on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. ESPN's Jake Trotter reported that it was a torn Achilles, suffered during Tuesday's practice. "I really feel awful for Jakeem," Browns head coach...
Bleacher Report
Bears GM Addresses Roquan Smith's Trade Request, Wants to Sign LB to New Contract
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to keep linebacker Roquan Smith, but he acknowledged in a press conference Tuesday that there's no guarantee. "My job is to build a roster that is going to sustain success for a long period of time," Poles told reporters. "At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears."
Comments / 0