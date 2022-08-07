ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Browns to Consider Jimmy Garoppolo Trade If Watson's Suspension Increases

Jimmy Garoppolo's future could reside in Cleveland. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns "will consider acquiring Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension significantly increases upon appeal." Watson was suspended six games by independent disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson after over two dozen women accused him of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Jets Rumors: Duane Brown to Sign 2-year $22M contract After Mekhi Becton Knee Injury

The New York Jets have signed free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter later reported the deal is worth $22 million. Brown will fill in at offensive tackle for Mekhi Becton, who will likely miss the 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap.
NFL
Bleacher Report

James White Retires After 9 NFL Seasons; Won 3 Super Bowls with Patriots

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement after nine NFL seasons Thursday. White was attempting to make a comeback from a hip injury that cost him all but three games in the 2021 season. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp and had no timetable for his return.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones, Most Starters Not Likely to Play in Preseason vs. Giants

Quarterback Mac Jones is one of several starters reportedly not expected to play in the New England Patriots' preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday night. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Dan Graziano, "most" of the Pats' starters are unlikely to play Thursday, meaning the game will primarily be a showcase for rookies and backups.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Ranking Top QBs Heading into the Season

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are going to be compared to each other for the rest of their careers. The young quarterbacks in the AFC faced each other four times in the last three seasons. Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs have a 3-1 head-to-head record over the Allen-led Buffalo Bills. Allen...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Players You Need to Watch In Preseason

While some NFL fans would prefer to skip the preseason, fantasy football managers should watch these games and draft accordingly. In the practices leading up to the first full week of exhibition games, beat reporters and analysts have shared nuggets from those sessions that deserve some attention. Over the past two weeks, young players have made noise at training camp, and some coaches want to see them go against other teams in a game setting.
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Rank Entering Preseason?

OK, so it's mostly going to be bad football. And the starters for most teams will play a series or two at most. But starting Thursday evening at Gillette Stadium, the 2022 NFL preseason will get underway in earnest. For some teams, it's an opportunity to tighten things up ahead...
NFL
Bleacher Report

2022 Fantasy Football Blueprint to Win Your Draft and the League

The NFL preseason is about to begin in earnest. In just about a month, the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 2022 season. And when they do, another season of fantasy football will begin with it. We're smack in the thick of the best time...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Running Backs to Avoid in Drafts

The running back position is perhaps the hardest to evaluate in the fantasy football world. While the value of a great running back still arguably trumps anything, the position has generally been devalued in the modern NFL, and it perhaps carries the greatest injury risk. In other words, running backs...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Roquan Smith Taken Off PUP List by Bears amid Trade Request; Not Expected to Practice

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith still isn't practicing following a trade request, but he is reportedly no longer on the physically unable to perform list. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Bears removed Smith from the list even though he is "not expected to begin practicing" as he continues his hold-in during the team's training camp.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Brand-New Landing Spots for NFL's Top Trade Targets

The 2022 NFL offseason has already seen several trades occur, and more could be coming in the months ahead. There are several high-profile players who could be available after requesting a trade, falling out of favor with their current teams or would return draft capital for a rebuilding squad. With...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bears GM Addresses Roquan Smith's Trade Request, Wants to Sign LB to New Contract

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to keep linebacker Roquan Smith, but he acknowledged in a press conference Tuesday that there's no guarantee. "My job is to build a roster that is going to sustain success for a long period of time," Poles told reporters. "At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears."
CHICAGO, IL

