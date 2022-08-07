ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wilsonpost.com

Lebanon High to teach medical certification program

The Tennessee Department of Education announced that Wilson County Schools has received a $30,800 Perkins Reserve Grant to offer a Career and Technical Education Emergency Medical Responder certification program. According to WCS CTE supervisor Bonnie Holman, “we will be partnering in collaboration with (Wilson Emergency Management Agency) to offer an...
LEBANON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Anthony Lena’s balloon creations part of fundraiser for kids

Popular and long-time Wilson County balloon artist Anthony Lena spent a week at a hotel in Orlando, Fla., recently to help build a Balloon Wonderland as part of a fundraiser for Give Kids the World. Lena worked alongside over 300 other balloon professionals from 46 countries. The used approximately 500,000...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wilsonpost.com

Vanderbilt boosts Lebanon hospital’s heart program

Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital has launched a percutaneous coronary intervention program to treat patients diagnosed with heart attacks and coronary artery disease. “This program represents a significant investment in the highest quality of cardiac care for our patients in Wilson County. We can now provide this care closer to home for those who live in Wilson County,” J. Scott McCarver, MHA, President, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital said in a news release.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County, TN
Government
County
Marshall County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
wilsonpost.com

Marshall Steakhouse seeks Lebanon site near I-40

Lebanon officials announced Monday the city could be a future site in the expansion plans of an award-winning steakhouse chain. Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he is in talks with Marshall Steakhouse founder and owner Randall Swaney to bring the restaurant to Lebanon just days after the restaurant chain announced expansion plans in Alabama.
LEBANON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Danny Stewart believed in Sherry’s Run from the start

Danny Stewart was as genuine as they come. Many say he would light up a room when he entered it with his smile, joyful personality and loving heart. Danny was born and raised in the LaGuardo community of Wilson County. He spent his early career in the banking industry but later joined his father, Dan, and brother, Ted, at their family-owned business, Advanced Propane.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy