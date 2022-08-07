Read full article on original website
Tennessee residents have received $81.9M in FEMA COVID-19 funeral assistance
(The Center Square) — Tennessee residents have received $81.9 million in funeral expense assistance through COVID-19 funeral reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Just short of half of those payments were made this year. As of January, FEMA had sent Tennessee $47 million in assistance.
