Cincinnati, OH

Reds lose Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas to injuries

Cincinnati second baseman Jonathan India and third baseman Mike Moustakas left the Reds' game against the New York Mets with injuries in the fourth inning on Monday. India, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, exited with an injury to his right hamstring. He has been on the injured list twice this season with that same injury.
