Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
12 Notorious Movies and TV Shows That Have Never Been Released
When Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the release of Batgirl, it was a shocking move to many. But there are other movies and TV shows that have likewise gained infamy due to never seeing the light of day. The vast majority of axed Hollywood projects are run-of-the-mill concepts that simply didn’t work out or eventually find their way online. That’s not the case with these titles. The below roundup of films and TV series features projects you cannot see anywhere that have achieved a level of notoriety — either due to their scandalous content or because fans desperately want to see them (or both).More...
Collider
'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Edition Adds 14-Minutes of Epic Footage
It's time to get prehistoric because Jurassic World Dominion is headed to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray next week with a dino-sized Extended Edition. It's clear that Universal spared no expense in crafting the home release of Jurassic World Dominion with an extended version of the movie that features 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage and an alternate opening, as well as ton of new bonus features including the Battle at Big Rock short film directed by franchise director Colin Trevorrow, an exploration of the film's VFX, footage from the final night of filming, and several new behind the scenes featurettes.
Collider
New 'Black Adam' Images Show Dr. Fate, Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and More in Stunning Detail
As the premiere date of Black Adam fast approaches, more content is revealed every day. Today, Vanity Fair revealed some exclusive new images from the upcoming blockbuster and featured an interview with Black Adam himself, leading man and fan-favorite Hollywood bodybuilder Dwayne Johnson. The movie will tell the origin story of Teth-Adam (Johnson), an ancient Egyptian slave who is granted immeasurable powers after becoming a henchman of Wizard Shazam.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Melissa Leo Cast in 'Clean Up Crew'
The cast for the upcoming action-crime thriller Clean Up Crew has been announced! The film, which wrapped production recently in Ireland, will star Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo, and Antonio Banderas. Clean Up Crew is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month with a wider release yet to be announced.
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
Collider
How to Watch 'Secret Headquarters': Is the Owen Wilson Superhero Film Streaming or in Theaters?
While superhero films and shows have become rather ubiquitous over the past several years, most of them are told from the point of view of the hero, not the people around them. Secret Headquarters chooses to tell a superhero story from a different point of view, focusing on a superhero’s son and his discovery of his father’s secret headquarters.
Collider
Netflix: 10 Best Fantasy Films To Watch After 'The Sandman'
The Sandman by Neil Gaiman has been on everyone's radar because of the new Netflix series. At first, to gear up for the excitement of the adaptation, there was an audiobook with actors like James McAvoy, Taron Egerton, and Andy Serkis. Fans have considered Gaiman's work to be a bit dense because of the world-building, metaphors, and many complex characters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
Collider
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
Collider
'The Sandman's Merv Pumpkinhead Explained: Who Is the Dreaming's Janitor?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is a complex Netflix series that deals with a variety of fantastical and human characters and their interactions in different realms, of both lore and reality. One such setting is the Dreaming, essentially a place where people go to dream. The Dreaming is ruled by the series' title character, otherwise known as Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge), and features a host of interesting characters such as his trusted librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong), Matthew the Raven (Patton Oswalt) and one particularly unique figure, Mervyn Pumpkinhead, voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill.
Collider
In 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' Who Is Aneka?
One of the major highlights of Marvel's panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever content, including images, the movie poster, and the first trailer. There was a lot to take in: Wakanda reeling from the loss of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the introduction of Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) Ironheart. We also got a brief, concealing view of the new Black Panther in action along with confirmation of the introduction of Michaela Coel as Aneka, a vital character from the comics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
How 'Stranger Things' VFX Artists Updated the Demogorgon for 2022 Audiences
Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.
Collider
‘Joker 2’: Zazie Beetz in Talks to Return for Sequel
Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her Joker role in the Warner Bros. and DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips directed movie, which is set to start shooting in December, is slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024. The Emmy Award nominee would be returning...
Collider
Will There Be a John Wick 5? Director Chad Stahelski on the Future of the Franchise
Ahead of J. J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, the film's producer—and John Wick director—Chad Stahelski chatted with Collider's own Steve Weintraub about his past and future projects. From working on the 2008 cult classic Speed Racer with The Wachowskis to the near decade-long success of the Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise John Wick, Stahelski gave a lot of insight into these projects. One question he was asked centered around John Wick 5, the follow-up to the upcoming John Wick 4 which is set to arrive on March 24, 2023, and whether the film still has a future, to which Stahelski not only answered the question but also gave a look into the director's mindset surrounding the success of the acclaimed action franchise.
Collider
'I Am Groot' Reveals a Killer Hiding Among the Guardians of the Galaxy
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for I Am Groot.The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never cared too much about casualties, and every superhero has their hands stained with the blood of aliens, monsters, and humans. The reason is that, when it comes to saving the world, MCU heroes are ready to beat down — and kill — all sorts of enemies. Some MCU characters have even killed without reason before, or are motivated by selfish aims. Even so, characters such as Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) show remorse for their actions and try to redeem themselves. I Am Groot, though, proves a cold-blooded killer is hiding among the Guardians of the Galaxy, using his cuteness as a shield from scrutiny.
Collider
5 Iconic Matt Smith Performances to Watch Before 'House of the Dragon'
Matt Smith has battled alien monsters, ghosts, and The Queen herself. His next smash hit performance is in House of the Dragon as Daemon Targaryen, the most experienced warrior of his time, existing 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. A fierce dragonrider and worthy adversary, he is bound to stir events in this new series. Described as “dashing, daring, and dangerous,” Daemon could easily prove himself to be worthy of the throne.
Collider
'Bob's Burgers': 5 Times Bob and Linda were the Best Parents
Bob and Linda Belcher are the best fictional parents on television today, period. Even after 12 (current) seasons and a feature film, Bob's Burgers remains to be an animated delight and one of the most wholesome portrayals of family life, with Bob and Linda showing how their parenting style is heavily reliant on understanding, empathy, and, of course, a good sense of humor.
Collider
F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Turned Down 'Top Gun: Maverick' Role
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick has proven to be a blistering hit since its initial release in late May. Roaring up the box office charts with ferocious speed and setting records along the way in relentless need for speed. Who wouldn’t like to be part of that? F1 Champion, Lewis Hamilton, though reluctantly.
Collider
How Horror Movie 'She Will' Subverts the Fairytale Witch Archetype
Editor's Note: The following contains She Will spoilers.The latest from Intermission Films is Charlotte Colbert’s She Will, a conceptual horror in the vein of religious horror like Saint Maud. Alice Krige’s steely, misanthropic Veronica Ghent retreats to the Scottish Highlands following a double-mastectomy. The film takes on themes of aging, recovery, female persecution (and empowerment), and intergenerational trauma. Alice Krige is magnetic as someone simultaneously brittle and powerful — following in the footsteps of Jessie Buckley in Men and Niamh Algar in Censor, Krige does all the heavy lifting with the focus entirely on her. In She Will, the director is offering a fresh perspective on older female characters within this type of framework/subgenre – approaching the "Lady in Peril" and "Malevolent Woman in the Woods" tropes from a unique angle. Colbert brings a new dimension to the conversation by subverting the role of the fairytale witch, and remixing a classic in a compelling and fearless new way.
Comments / 0