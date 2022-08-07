Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross Is Looking For Someone To Feed His Lion Cubs When They Arrive At The Promise Land
Back in May, Rick Ross revealed to his Instagram followers that he was eager to bring some pet cats to his Georgia estate, The Promise Land, though the creatures he has on the way are much bigger than the usual four-legged friends people keep at their home. On Tuesday (August...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates & Brittany Renner’s Thirsty Twitter Talk Has Left Users Unimpressed
Brittany Renner appears to have met her controversial match in “Thinkin With My D*ck” rapper Kevin Gates, though Twitter users haven’t held back in expressing how annoyed they are with the pair’s sexual conversations winding up on their timelines. If you missed the social media exploits,...
hotnewhiphop.com
“Drillmatic” Tracklist Unleashed By The Game Ahead Of Friday Debut
The Game’s Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind project will make its highly anticipated debut this Friday (August 12), and though the Los Angeles native recently told his followers that he was in dire need of a mental health break, he still found time to drop off the tracklist on Monday (August 8).
hotnewhiphop.com
"Old Town Road" Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube, Lil Nas X Celebrates
There was a time in 2019 when it was impossible not to hear "Old Town Road." The massive hit broke records all over the place, becoming the most-certified song in RIAA history, going 14-times platinum. Nas X released seemingly countless remixes of the song, and artists all over the industry were eager to help out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Oscars Producer Responds To Will Smith's Apology To Chris Rock
Although the 2022 Oscars (and the slap heard across the world) took place nearly five months ago, the infamous story is still unfolding right before our eyes, in real-time. Last month, Will Smith took to social media and issued a public video apology to the comedian for slapping him on national television. On Wednesday, the ceremony's producer, Will Packer, commended Will on his apology, saying, "I love the fact that he’s being so transparent about his process. He is being very public and honest and open about his remorse.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"
If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey Talks Dating: "If It's No Longer Serving Me, I'mma Move On"
Her love life has been on full display for years and as she moves from one relationship to the next, Lori Harvey has faced severe criticism. The model has been enjoying her dating life just as any other person would, but because she's often publicly tied to some of the biggest stars in the industry—or at least the most influential—she has often faced backlash over her choices. In recent years, she reportedly had romances with Sean "Diddy" Combs, Future, and Michael B. Jordan, and in a chat with Teyana Taylor for Bumble's Luv2SeeIt series, Harvey dished on her dating life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K Said To Be “Very Sad” As 9-Month Romance With Pete Davidson Ends: “[It’s] Been Hard”
It’s been just a few days since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup became public knowledge, but sources are already dishing to Page Six about how the 41-year-old is fairing as a newly single woman. According to one insider, the reality star is feeling “very sad” about the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Explains Why He Refuses To Give Ashanti Her Masters
Each Drink Champs episode provides several takeaways that often go viral, but few have been so incendiary as Irv Gotti and Ja Rule's appearance. The friends double-teamed the series and discussed all things Murder Inc as the documentary is on the horizon, and during the discussion, Ashanti was a hot topic. We've been steadily reporting on the evolution of those remarks and how they have affected social media conversations, including an addition from Fat Joe who wasn't happy with Irv's comments.
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Metro Station To Honour Late Nipsey Hussle With Name Tribute
The City of Los Angeles is doing its part to honour the legacy of the deceased rapper, who will now have a brand new Metro Rail station named in his honour. As per CBS Los Angeles, the stop will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is to be located in Nipsey Hussle Square.
hotnewhiphop.com
Angela Yee Announces That "The Breakfast Club... Is Officially Over"
For years, there has been speculation regarding the status of The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Anglea Yee have been leaders in the radio markets as they're one of the most coveted shows in the "urban" sector, and since 2010, The Breakfast Club has been in the business of entertaining the masses. Like any workplace environment, there have been dust-ups among the hosts as their friendships were tested, especially Charlamagne and Angela Yee in recent years, following the former's infamous interview with Gucci Mane.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Slams Blueface's Mom: "U Just Should Pull Up"
Blueface and his mother got into an explosive argument online in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. The rapper's mom, Karlissa Safford, claimed the rapper was pimping Chrisean Rock, which he later denied. "None my mom say is true,” he wrote. “I don’t even know that lady anymore I lost...
hotnewhiphop.com
Missy Elliott Is Humbled After Learning Hometown Names Street After Her
Hometown heroes are often celebrated in the cities that helped shape them into the successes that they are, and Portsmouth is making sure Missy Elliott continues to feel appreciated. The renowned innovator has been long awarded for her decades of unmatched contributions to the entertainment industry, including receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Missy has topped the charts, written and produced classics, created visuals and choreography that has inspired millions of dancers, and now, she will have a street named after her in her hometown.
Lisa Kudrow Explained Why Jerry Seinfeld Can Partially Take Credit For The Success Of "Friends"
"I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You’re welcome.'"
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Tracklist For Her New Album "Traumazine"
As we all know, Megan Thee Stallion has not been on good terms with her record label for a while. The H-Town Hottie has been very vocal about the issues she's faced with 1501 Certified Entertainment, but her cries for help haven't led to any sort of change. Instead, things have only gotten worse-- especially now that she's releasing a new album.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rod Wave Unveils "Beautiful Mind" Tracklist
Rod Wave fans have had to be patient the past few months. After getting arrested for domestic violence accusations, Wave pushed back Beautiful Mind's release. Originally, the project was set to come out June 3. At the time, Wave announced that the album would only be delayed a week. But even after his domestic violence case was dismissed, the album continued to be pushed back again and again.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Begins Wearing Yeezy Again Amid Split From Pete Davidson
Their separation may not have been the cleanest divorce in celebrity break-up history, but it seems that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are finally in a civil place as the socialite has once again been promoting her ex’s Yeezy brand on social media. As BuzzFeed News reports, the reality...
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Davidson Reportedly In Trauma Therapy Due To Kanye West's Online Antics
The next wave of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson news is underway as the announcement of their breakup has spawned a ripple of reactions. We've previously reported on the pair calling an end to their romance nine months after it began, and it came on the heels of news that Pete was looking forward to fatherhood and settling down. Kanye West reportedly wiped his Instagram clean after trolling Davidson with another "Skete" post, and according to PEOPLE, the Rap mogul's online antics caused Davidson to seek out professional help.
hotnewhiphop.com
Usher, SZA, & More To Perform At Global Citizen Festival 2022
Usher, SZA, and many more artists have been announced as part of the lineup for Global Citizen Festival 2022, which is set to kick off, next month. Global Citizen will be splitting the festival between New York City and Accra. "I’ll be performing at the #GlobalCitizenFestival in Accra's Black Star...
