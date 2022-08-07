Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
Opinion: A Peace Camp Being Held in Santa Fe, NM Aims to Help Israeli and Palestinian Girls Understand Each OtherDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
Man accused of driving drunk, killing passenger in Mora floodwaters
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flash flooding from the burn scars near Mora made low water crossings deadly. That was the case for one man who was killed while trying to make it across a raging river. Now the driver of that truck is charged with killing him. Burn scars caused by the state’s largest wildfire and […]
Police find man shot to death at a Santa Fe park
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call. Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot […]
fox34.com
Driving into flood waters leaves one dead, one in jail in New Mexico
GUADALUPITA, New Mexico (KCBD) - John Vasquez, 30, of Guadalupita, NM is in jail after leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in the death of his passenger, Benjamin Torres, 64, also of Guadalupita. At around 2:30 p.m. on August 7, a pickup truck driven by Vasquez drove into...
Santa Fe officer recognized for rescuing children from hot car
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is being recognized for rescuing two children from a hot vehicle in July. Officer Oscar Holguin was sent to a grocery store for a welfare check on two young children locked in a vehicle. When Holguin arrived, he saw the vehicle had been turned off, widows rolled […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Fe Reporter
Police Seek Vehicle Connected to Muslim Murders
APD seek vehicle possibly connected to Muslim murders. The Albuquerque Police Department yesterday released photos of a vehicle they say may be connected to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men, and are asking anyone with information to call (505) 843-STOP. The most recent homicide took place Friday night, following a news conference last week in which police said they were examining potential connections between the shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the last nine months, including Española Planning and Land Use Director Muhammad Afzaal Hussain last week. A fourth man, Naeem Hussain, was shot Friday night hours after attending the funerals for Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Aftab Hussein, who was killed at the end of July. “Now, people are beginning to panic,” Tahir Gauba, the director of public affairs with the Islamic Center of New Mexico, told the Albuquerque Journal following the fourth shooting on Friday night. Police also have created an online portal through which the public can upload videos and photos they believe will help police find the perpetrator(s) of the homicides, and have shifted their schedules to ensure a police presence in the city’s Muslim community, and state police also will have an increased presence.
WATCH: New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales helps rescue man from rolled truck; realizes it’s his friend
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico -- Lt. Governor Howie Morales was driving from Doña Ana county to Las Vegas, NM Friday to present a commencement speech for New Mexico Highlands University's graduation. As he was coming up over a hill just south of Truth or Consequences, he saw a white truck roll over. "It was The post WATCH: New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales helps rescue man from rolled truck; realizes it’s his friend appeared first on KVIA.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Lt. Gov. helps rescue Silver City man in I-25 rollover
Around 7:15 Friday evening, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales was on his way from Doña Ana County to Las Vegas for a speech at New Mexico Highlands University when he witnessed a large rental truck toppling over on I-25 just south of Truth or Consequences. “The Ryder truck had flipped...
Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!
The residents of Rio en Medio are facing severe flash floods. "...flash floods run fast and furiously over burn scars scattered around the state, bringing a brand new threat of terror to residents who, in many cases, were already hit hard by the fires that preceded the floods. In Rio en Medio, the worry comes from the burn scar caused by the 2020 Medio Fire north of the village." —Robert Nott.
gmcr.org
Civil Discourse: Nuclear Weapons Issues
The Most Reverend John C. Wester is Archbishop of Santa Fe, New Mexico – an archdiocese that includes the Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories, Kirtland Air Force Base (where more than 2,000 nuclear weapons are stored), and the Trinity Site where the first nuclear bomb test took place on July 16, 1945. On January 11, 2022, Archbishop Wester released a pastoral letter entitled entitled Living in the Light of Christ’s […]
kunm.org
A town is running out of drinking water after wildfire contaminates supply
A city in the southwest is running out of drinking water, and it's not for lack of rainfall. Las Vegas, N.M., is watching water rush by and fill reservoirs. But because the water is running off of a giant wildfire burn scar, it's unfit to drink. From member station KUNM, Alice Fordham reports.
kunm.org
Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.
New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Butterfly And Maverick
Butterfly is named for the world premiere of ‘M. Butterfly’ at the Santa Fe Opera – she and her siblings just landed fresh from foster to the Española Humane’s Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. These 2-month-old cattle dog mix pups are a masterpiece of brains and beauty, and they are socialized, spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and go home with six months of heartworm prevention. This week, all puppies’ fees are reduced to $25 – apply on the website and Española Humane will schedule an appointment at the resort or come to the shelter to meet their other litters. 505.753.8662. Courtesy/Española.
restaurant-hospitality.com
How this Santa Fe chef moved from Bert’s Burger Bowl to a James Beard Best Chef Southwest
New Mexican chef Fernando Olea has been in the restaurant business since 1991, and over the years he has tweaked, played with and evolved his idea of what kind of food to serve. With Sazón, he's made a truly special place that's helped earn him the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tom Ford’s former New Mexico ranch lists for $9M
New Mexico’s River Ranch, aka Estancia del Rio — which is built on 1,000 acres once owned by fashion designer (and Santa Fe native) Tom Ford — is on the market for $8.95 million. It first hit the market for $12 million in 2019. The four-bedroom, 4½-bath...
Comments / 0