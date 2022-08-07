ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 121

shawleena
4d ago

love it thank you lily...lets some others step up..remember when pence tried to pass that law against gay people..we can do it again.calling on all sports teams & conventions to pull out if indy. let them go broke..move somewhere else. that treats women better

Reply(21)
40
DanSerious
3d ago

Wish them the best- expand out of the State. Try California I hear they got it going on- taxes crime liberal policies that look nice.

Reply(2)
15
Diana Wood
4d ago

I can't blame them, it's hard enough to attract young talent to Indiana, without the state passing laws reminiscent of the Taliban.

Reply(6)
37
Related
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
City
Boston, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Anti-Common Core activist failed to register as lobbyist for Rokita’s office

A Hoosiers Against Common Core co-founder turned policy consultant and state contractor mistakenly registered as a lobbyist for the city of Indianapolis rather than the state of Indiana, Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office has confirmed. Erin Tuttle formed Tuttle Consulting, LLC, on August 16, 2021, according to Indiana Secretary of State records. Just one week […] The post Anti-Common Core activist failed to register as lobbyist for Rokita’s office appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You

As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Mcnamara
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Eli Lilly
Effingham Radio

Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban

Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski

Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive […] The post Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Biotech Industry#Politics Legislative#Linus Business#Politics State#Business Industry#Fox News Digital#Senate#Republicans#The White House#The Supreme Court
WANE 15

Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare

INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022: report

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — A Purdue University survey showed Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents survey found that top-quality farmland averaged nearly $13,000 per acre, up 30.9%...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”

John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer.  Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Concerns for power in the state is not going away

An April warning that power companies might run out of power this summer hasn’t come to pass, But the organization that oversees the Midwest’s power grid says those concerns aren’t going away. The Carmel-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator monitors power generation and transmission in all or part...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy