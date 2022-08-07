Read full article on original website
shawleena
4d ago
love it thank you lily...lets some others step up..remember when pence tried to pass that law against gay people..we can do it again.calling on all sports teams & conventions to pull out if indy. let them go broke..move somewhere else. that treats women better
Reply(21)
40
DanSerious
3d ago
Wish them the best- expand out of the State. Try California I hear they got it going on- taxes crime liberal policies that look nice.
Reply(2)
15
Diana Wood
4d ago
I can't blame them, it's hard enough to attract young talent to Indiana, without the state passing laws reminiscent of the Taliban.
Reply(6)
37
AOL Corp
Column: Eli Lilly assails Indiana antiabortion law — after plying its supporters with campaign funds
Last month, I wrote that the surge in antiabortion laws in red states might induce working professionals to refuse job offers in those states or even produce a flood of exits. The evidence then was largely anecdotal. Now, thanks to the giant pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly & Co., there's hard evidence that we stand on the water's edge.
Potential economic impact of Indiana abortion law
In the moments before and moments after Indiana’s near total abortion ban became official, businesses and events from across the state began to react.
McKnight's
Owners of nearly half of Indiana’s nursing homes sued over refusal to share financial information
A new lawsuit alleges that eight Indiana hospitals — owners of 250 of the state’s 527 nursing homes — are violating state open record laws by withholding information on extra public funding doled out to them through the Medicaid system. The supplemental Medicaid dollars are distributed to...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund
Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
Anti-Common Core activist failed to register as lobbyist for Rokita’s office
A Hoosiers Against Common Core co-founder turned policy consultant and state contractor mistakenly registered as a lobbyist for the city of Indianapolis rather than the state of Indiana, Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office has confirmed. Erin Tuttle formed Tuttle Consulting, LLC, on August 16, 2021, according to Indiana Secretary of State records. Just one week […] The post Anti-Common Core activist failed to register as lobbyist for Rokita’s office appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
What is the Legal Babysitting Age in Kentucky & Indiana? The Answer Will Surprise You
As kids especially girls get a bit older they want to earn some extra money babysitting. Do you know the legal age for babysitting in Kentucky and Indiana?. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
Indiana ranks number one for infrastructure in CNBC’s Top States for Business report
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
Effingham Radio
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski
Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive […] The post Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Birth control without prescription expected to get second look in January after narrow defeat in House
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) – A day before voting to ban nearly all abortions in Indiana, the House came within an eyelash of a major change in the law on birth control and may try again next year. Democrats fell a single vote short of allowing pharmacists to dispense birth...
Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
WANE-TV
Indiana farmland prices soar to record highs in 2022: report
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — A Purdue University survey showed Indiana farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022, exceeding previous highs set in 2021. The Purdue Farmland Value and Cash Rents survey found that top-quality farmland averaged nearly $13,000 per acre, up 30.9%...
Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls
INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard”
John Bauer’s salvation came as a phone call. The Porter County resident had been out of work since the pandemic first blasted into the Chicago area, where he’d worked as a tile-setter. Bauer said he resisted applying for unemployment benefits, but folded as the pandemic dragged longer. Illinois ended its federally enhanced unemployment benefits in […] The post Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: “It should be on a billboard” appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
95.3 MNC
Concerns for power in the state is not going away
An April warning that power companies might run out of power this summer hasn’t come to pass, But the organization that oversees the Midwest’s power grid says those concerns aren’t going away. The Carmel-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator monitors power generation and transmission in all or part...
