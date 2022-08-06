Read full article on original website
A manhunt is underway in East Texas for a murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous after shooting two people Saturday afternoon and a Bowie County deputy later Saturday night.
It was a scary week for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office and deputies as one of their own was seriously wounded Saturday night trying to apprehend a man who was wanted for murder. Lt Scott Lillis was shot through his left eye in that exchange and according to Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal, has lost the use of that eye but thank goodness he expected to make a full recovery and is in good spirits according to the Sheriff. The Lillis family is going to need help with those hospital bills that will start rolling in soon and we have the links below to various fundraisers if you would like to help out. Plus, your weekly rundown of other crimes in Bowie County as prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to “lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye” after being shot in the face during a traffic stop. Lieutenant Scott Lillis, according to a GoFundMe benefitting his family, pulled over what he thought […]
A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
Thursday, August 4th wasn't a good day for a Mt. Pleasant, Texas teen after being arrested on drug and gun charges. Isaiah Cassio is learning a life lesson early and the hard way after tips lead the Titus County Sheriff's Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department to his residence. Titus...
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The nearly 20-hour manhunt for 32-year-old Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar came to an end Sunday, Aug. 7 down a small county road in east Texas. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Aguilar had broken into a vacant home on Roy Road near Leary, Texas, and reportedly shot himself. KSLA News 12′s cameras captured a coroner’s van driving his body from the scene.
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Can you believe that there is a 10 million dollar 'Barndominium' in Arkansas?. There is a monster house located in Decatur Arkansas, which is between Fayetteville and Bentonville Arkansas. This house or 'Barndominium' is massive. It is 23,450 square feet and boasts 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Oh and 50 garage spaces for whatever you drive.
Friday, 9/2 – Colleyville Heritage – Home.
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will unveil the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday, August 15 at 8 a.m. The new CBOC is located on 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 neighboring the Social Security Administration office. It is moving across the state line from the old address of 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854. The construction for the new clinic started on July 24, 2020.
