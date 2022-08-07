ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 7-Satellite pictures show devastation at Russian air base in Crimea

KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says 11 killed overnight, Britain flags new Russian force

* Ukraine says 11 killed in central Dnipropetrovsk region. * Britain says almost certain of new Russian ground force. * Fears over shelling near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. * Mass burial victims shot, tortured, says Ukraine. Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian shelling killed 11 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.N. expects 'big uptick' in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations expects a "big uptick" in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain through the Black Sea after transit procedures were agreed and a goal of 2-5 million tonnes a month is "achievable," a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey...
Agriculture Online

Russia restricts imports of agriculture products from Moldova

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia has banned imports of agriculture products from 31 of 34 regions of Moldova starting from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Tuesday. Russia has a history of using bans on food imports in trade disputes with other countries. Moldova buys natural gas...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships sailed from Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by...
Agriculture Online

The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
Agriculture Online

Russia may allow rapeseed exports from its region close to Asia

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed to the government that rapeseed exports be allowed from the country's far east, which borders several Asian countries, and from its Baltic exclave Kaliningrad. The exports could be allowed for one year starting from Sept. 1, the ministry said in...
Agriculture Online

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. GLOBAL. ASIA-PELOSI/. Taiwanese foreign minister says China drills part of a game-plan for...
