Mushroom cloud erupts at Russian base after ‘first Ukrainian missile strike’ on Crimea sends tourists fleeing from beach
A MUSHROOM cloud erupted in the sky after an attack on a Russian airbase in Crimea that sent tourists running for their lives. Amid speculation the facility had been hit by Ukrainian missiles in the nations first strike, President Zelensky vowed they will "never give up" the annexed region. Shocking...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 6-Ukraine accuses Russia of using nuclear plant for deadly rocket attack
KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of firing rockets from around a captured nuclear power plant, killing at least 13 people and wounding 10, in the knowledge it would be risky for Ukraine to return fire. The town Ukraine says Russia targeted - Marhanets - is...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 7-Satellite pictures show devastation at Russian air base in Crimea
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Wave of shelling hits military, civilian targets in Russia's offensive, Ukraine says
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia is attacking scores of civilian and military targets in its bid to establish full control over the east Ukraine regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, with 120 rockets hitting the area around the town of Nikopol overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznychenko said...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 3-Heavy fighting near Donetsk as Russia presses offensive in eastern Ukraine
KYIV, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting raged around the eastern Ukrainian town of Pisky on Thursday as Russia pressed its campaign to seize all of the industrialised Donbas region, while to the west Kyiv accused Moscow of using a nuclear plant to shield its artillery. An official with the...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 13-Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant shelling amid global alarm
KYIV, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kyiv and Moscow traded blame on Monday for the weekend shelling of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex amid international alarm that their battle for control of the plant could trigger catastrophe. Calling any attack on a nuclear plant "suicidal", United Nations chief Antonio Guterres demanded U.N....
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says 11 killed overnight, Britain flags new Russian force
* Ukraine says 11 killed in central Dnipropetrovsk region. * Britain says almost certain of new Russian ground force. * Fears over shelling near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. * Mass burial victims shot, tortured, says Ukraine. Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russian shelling killed 11 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region...
Big Mac is coming back: McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine, cites 'sense of normalcy' amid war
McDonald’s will soon start reopening some of its restaurants in Ukraine, a show of support after the fast-food chain pulled out of Russia.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N. expects 'big uptick' in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The United Nations expects a "big uptick" in ships wanting to export Ukraine grain through the Black Sea after transit procedures were agreed and a goal of 2-5 million tonnes a month is "achievable," a senior U.N. official said on Wednesday. Russia, Ukraine, Turkey...
Agriculture Online
Second grain ship since invasion docks at Ukrainian port for loading - minister
KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The second commercial ship to arrive in a Ukrainian port since the start of Russia's invasion has docked in the port of Chornomorsk and is ready to load grain, Ukraine's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday. "OSPREY S is ready to export 30,000 tons of corn,"...
Agriculture Online
Russia restricts imports of agriculture products from Moldova
MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia has banned imports of agriculture products from 31 of 34 regions of Moldova starting from Aug. 15, its agriculture safety watchdog said on Tuesday. Russia has a history of using bans on food imports in trade disputes with other countries. Moldova buys natural gas...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships sailed from Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. The United Nations and Turkey brokered the agreement last month after warnings that the halt in grain shipments caused by...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 3-Moscow steps up assault in eastern Ukraine as Kyiv calls for 'ban' on Russians
KYIV, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed ground forces, air strikes and artillery as it pressed ahead with a grinding offensive designed to complete its capture of eastern Ukraine, but Kyiv said its troops were putting up fierce resistance and holding the line. Heavy fighting was reported on Tuesday in...
Agriculture Online
The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, bringing total to 12 under new deal
ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports, bringing the total to leave the country under a safe passage deal to 12. The Ocean Lion left for South Korea,...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Obstacles to overcome before Ukraine grain deal eases global food crisis
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Tuesday as part of a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to unblock the country's ports. The agreement, which has created a protected corridor, was designed to alleviate global food shortages, with Ukraine's customers...
Agriculture Online
Russia may allow rapeseed exports from its region close to Asia
MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed to the government that rapeseed exports be allowed from the country's far east, which borders several Asian countries, and from its Baltic exclave Kaliningrad. The exports could be allowed for one year starting from Sept. 1, the ministry said in...
Agriculture Online
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM ET
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10:00 AM GMT/6:00 AM ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. GLOBAL. ASIA-PELOSI/. Taiwanese foreign minister says China drills part of a game-plan for...
