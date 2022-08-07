Read full article on original website
Jessica Patrick
4d ago
saying he was with his friends & they walked right up to him & shot him but his friends can't describe the person. Don't make any sense. The cops don't do nothing anyway. It shouldn't take giving money away for them to find someone. Instead, law enforcement should start testing DNA, ballistics, fingerprints, surveillance, etc then we would probably have more criminals off the streets & it would cost way less than millions of dollars to test that, than give millions away
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
cwbchicago.com
In 24 hours, Chicago cops arrested 4 men with guns at Roosevelt CTA station, prosecutors say
Chicago police say they arrested four people with illegal guns at the Roosevelt Red Line station in about 24 hours this week. Three of those arrests occurred within 10 minutes of each other on Wednesday morning. When police were called to the Red Line platform around 1 a.m. on Tuesday...
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
nypressnews.com
Woman. 19, critically wounded after being shot during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue around 7:29 a.m. Police said the victim and a male offender were inside a vehicle...
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old carjacked man in Edgewater on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
A 16-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a man in Edgewater on Tuesday afternoon. Chicago police recovered the victim’s van and arrested the teen about one block from the hijacking scene. The victim was in the 1400 block of West Elmdale when two people stepped out of a black...
cwbchicago.com
13-time convicted felon burglarized Uptown apartment while on parole, prosecutors say
A 13-time convicted felon who’s on parole for his ninth burglary conviction is back in jail today, accused of burglarizing an Uptown man’s apartment while the victim stepped out to get a haircut. Despite the new allegations, the Illinois Department of Corrections is not planning to revoke the accused man’s parole.
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Albany Park on Monday was also shot during a week-long string of rolling gun battles on the North Side last fall
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Park early Monday was also shot in North Center last fall during a string of nightly running gun battles that killed two people, shocking a relatively peaceful part of the North Side. After being shot in October, Juan Nandi, 22, was...
cwbchicago.com
Robber stabbed Uptown man, told him to ‘get out of my neighborhood’: prosecutors
Prosecutors say an Uptown man was stabbed in the leg during a robbery near the Wilson Red Line station in which the alleged offender told the victim to “get out of my neighborhood.” It happened in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 1:30 Monday morning. The victim...
fox32chicago.com
Photos show emotional father reunited with son after Chicago thief steals car with boy inside
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man was on the street next to his parked vehicle in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street when an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspected catalytic converter thieves in Rogers Park
A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the Rogers Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
blockclubchicago.org
Police Will Paint Your Catalytic Converter Hot Pink, Mark It With ‘CPD’ To Deter Thieves As Part Of Pilot Program
LOGAN SQUARE — As catalytic converter thefts plague the city, police in the Logan Square and Wicker Park area are rolling out a program designed to deter thieves from swiping the coveted car parts. Residents of the Shakespeare (14th) Police District can get their catalytic converters spray-painted and marked...
Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime
A 29-year-old father was also shot on a CTA train at the same Red Line station over the weekend, Chicago police said.
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
nypressnews.com
14-year-old shot while standing outside in Morgan Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night while standing outside in Morgan Park. He was in the 900 block of West 115th Street about 8:05 p.m. when someone inside a passing white sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the lower back, police said. He was...
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 17, shot outside Edgewater CVS
Chicago police are investigating after someone shot a 17-year-old boy in an Edgewater pharmacy parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The teen was on a bicycle in the CVS parking lot, 6150 North Broadway, when a group of people approached him, and one fired a shot, striking him in the lower back around 12:50 p.m.
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
