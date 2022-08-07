ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 9

Jessica Patrick
4d ago

saying he was with his friends & they walked right up to him & shot him but his friends can't describe the person. Don't make any sense. The cops don't do nothing anyway. It shouldn't take giving money away for them to find someone. Instead, law enforcement should start testing DNA, ballistics, fingerprints, surveillance, etc then we would probably have more criminals off the streets & it would cost way less than millions of dollars to test that, than give millions away

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#St Francis Hospital#Cwbchicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

14-year-old shot while standing outside in Morgan Park

A 14-year-old boy was shot Monday night while standing outside in Morgan Park. He was in the 900 block of West 115th Street about 8:05 p.m. when someone inside a passing white sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the lower back, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 17, shot outside Edgewater CVS

Chicago police are investigating after someone shot a 17-year-old boy in an Edgewater pharmacy parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The teen was on a bicycle in the CVS parking lot, 6150 North Broadway, when a group of people approached him, and one fired a shot, striking him in the lower back around 12:50 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy