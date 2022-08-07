Read full article on original website
Maria Lasalle
3d ago
that entire area is no place to live. outsiders go to live there thinking they are in a posh posh community. yeah, right?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective Misconduct
Seven people serving decades in jail for murder who claimed that a Chicago detective framed them were released Tuesday. Seven more people serving time in prison based on claims that Chicago Police Department Detective Reynaldo Guevara framed them, had their convictions vacated Tuesday. All but two of them had served their complete sentence. In total, these seven had spent 174 years in jail for crimes they claimed they didn't commit. Another individual had their case postponed with the judged asking for an additional hearing next week. Three others are expected to have their cases considered in the coming weeks.
cwbchicago.com
In 24 hours, Chicago cops arrested 4 men with guns at Roosevelt CTA station, prosecutors say
Chicago police say they arrested four people with illegal guns at the Roosevelt Red Line station in about 24 hours this week. Three of those arrests occurred within 10 minutes of each other on Wednesday morning. When police were called to the Red Line platform around 1 a.m. on Tuesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emotional reunion after thieves steal man's car with 1-year-old son inside in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was just a matter of minutes, but it likely felt like eternity for a father when his car was stolen with his toddler inside.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the start and finish of the chain of events were both caught on camera. The photo of the father reunited with his 1-year-old son says it all – a palpable flurry of emotion, love, relief. The 51-year-old dad held on tight as he and his son were safe and close together again."He probably thought he was never going to see his child ever again after his car...
Family of Oswego man convicted of murdering wife, 3 kids claims grand jury was misled
He was convicted of killing his wife and three young children after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.
Man, 32, charged in crash that killed 14-year-old at South Side bus stop
Police provided no booking photo of the accused.
cwbchicago.com
Robber stabbed Uptown man, told him to ‘get out of my neighborhood’: prosecutors
Prosecutors say an Uptown man was stabbed in the leg during a robbery near the Wilson Red Line station in which the alleged offender told the victim to “get out of my neighborhood.” It happened in the 4500 block of North Broadway around 1:30 Monday morning. The victim...
RELATED PEOPLE
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
16-year-old carjacked man in Edgewater on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
A 16-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a man in Edgewater on Tuesday afternoon. Chicago police recovered the victim’s van and arrested the teen about one block from the hijacking scene. The victim was in the 1400 block of West Elmdale when two people stepped out of a black...
'This is just the beginning': 8 murder convictions tied to ex-Chicago police detective thrown out
Eight homicide convictions, tied to a disgraced Chicago police detective, were thrown out Tuesday.
South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Man Allegedly Stole $56K in Watches From Mag Mile Store, Then Was Arrested Hours Later After Hammer Attack
A convicted felon allegedly stole over $56,000 worth of vintage watches from the Ralph Lauren store on the Magnificent Mile last month, just hours before he was arrested for a hammer attack at Mother Hubbard’s bar in River North. Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was taken into custody Monday and...
nypressnews.com
Woman. 19, critically wounded after being shot during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot during an argument in the West Englewood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue around 7:29 a.m. Police said the victim and a male offender were inside a vehicle...
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said the first vehicle drove away after hitting the child.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 17, shot outside Edgewater CVS
Chicago police are investigating after someone shot a 17-year-old boy in an Edgewater pharmacy parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The teen was on a bicycle in the CVS parking lot, 6150 North Broadway, when a group of people approached him, and one fired a shot, striking him in the lower back around 12:50 p.m.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
