Galveston, TX

myfoxzone.com

Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago. The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.
BAYTOWN, TX
myfoxzone.com

This is what it looked like as severe weather moved through Houston

HOUSTON — It was a stormy Wednesday afternoon and evening across the Houston area as a line of storms pushed through. A Tornado Warning and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of Southeast Texas as the system rolled in. Below are some of the photos and videos of the storms. Did you take any? Share them with us through the Near Me feature of our KHOU 11 News app. Download it here.
myfoxzone.com

Researchers work to create nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine

GALVESTON, Texas — Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) are working to create a nasal COVID-19 vaccine. Instead of getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot administered the typical way in the arm, researchers at the UTMB in Galveston are trying to administer it through the nose in a way that does not require an injection.
GALVESTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Houston Astros bussing in 500 residents for Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros will welcome the community of Uvalde to Minute Maid Park for Uvalde Strong Day this Sunday. The Astros will be giving away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team is bussing in 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience.
HOUSTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

RodeoHouston season tickets go on sale Tuesday morning

HOUSTON — Season tickets for the 2023 RodeoHouston go on sale Tuesday morning. The show runs from Feb. 28 to March 19. Editor's note: The above video originally aired in March of 2022. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a limited number of season tickets available and there's...
HOUSTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Houston oncologist reflects on Olivia Newton-John's cancer battle

HOUSTON — After a 30-year battle with breast cancer, Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8. She was 73. Announcing her death, her husband wrote: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

