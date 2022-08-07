Read full article on original website
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
CBS 58
Racine city and county aim at stopping crime, partners with national organization
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine woman is joining the fight to stop violence throughout her area. Nakeyda Haymer is the new State Lead for Voices of Black Mothers United, a nationwide non-profit. A non-profit organization which seeks to honor those who were murdered. Voice of Black Mothers works...
CBS 58
Memory care facility in Brookfield brings livestock and music to residents with second annual county fair
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local memory care home is bringing the county fair right to its facility for those living there. Lakewood Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted its second annual county fair. They filled the yard with livestock for the residents to pet and interact with, plus...
CBS 58
Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
CBS 58
Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
CBS 58
New UW-Madison chancellor visits Milwaukee amid biggest application wave ever
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- UW-Madison's new chancellor visited Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 10 to meet with dozens of new and returning students at 3rd Street Market Hall. Students who graduated high school during the pandemic say college could be the first time they have in-person instruction all year since the 2018-2019 school year.
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor answers back-to-school COVID-19 questions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's almost time to return back to school but COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. Should your child be wearing a mask and social distancing? CBS 58 was joined by Doctor Jeff Pothoff, who is the chief quality officer at UW Health in Madison, to answer some questions.
CBS 58
Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
CBS 58
Largest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – This week, Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city Aug. 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. All events are free and open to the public, except for the fundraiser concert, which is a ticketed event. A full festival schedule can be found on the digital program or official website.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department receives supply of locks from Master Lock company
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 9, received a supply of locker combo locks, bike locks, gun locks, and steering wheel locks from Master Lock company. The locks are to be distributed to community members at community events and will add an extra layer of...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!
Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
CBS 58
Slender Man attack: Morgan Geyser drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser...
CBS 58
Referendum to double budget of Western Lakes Fire Department fails
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A referendum to double the budget of the Western Lakes Fire Department has failed. It needed to pass in the city and town of Oconomowoc, Merton, Ottawa, Lac La Belle and Summit, but failed to do so. Western Lakes has about a $6.8 million budget...
CBS 58
Kenosha police: Man arrested in Indiana after beating woman, fleeing with baby
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested in Indiana after Kenosha police say he battered the mother of his child and took their 2-month-old baby. Police say the man is not local and there was no prior arrangement in place. The Kenosha Police Department immediately began searching...
14-year-old Milwaukee girl shot near 29th and Auer
A 14-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 29th and Auer around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Only an hour earlier, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 19th and Olive.
whbl.com
Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff
Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
