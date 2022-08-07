ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, WI

CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 is in Delafield as part of our 58 Hometowns tour Thursday, Aug. 11. Ahead of the visit, CBS 58 spoke with Delafield Alderman and Common Council President Tim Aicher to tell us what makes Delafied such a special hometown.
DELAFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Woman hurt in fire near 38th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire this morning, on Aug. 11, on Milwaukee's north side. The fire was in the basement of this home near 38th and Chambers. The woman was removed from the basement. Right now, we don't know how seriously...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Germantown, WI
CBS 58

Mexican Fiesta 2022: Celebrate Aug. 26-28 at Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The largest Mexican Hispanic festival in the Midwest returns. Mexican Fiesta will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park Aug. 26-28. Celebrate three days of fun, food Mariachi, and Fiesta all three days from noon to midnight. According to a news release, Mexican Fiesta encourages individuals...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

New UW-Madison chancellor visits Milwaukee amid biggest application wave ever

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- UW-Madison's new chancellor visited Milwaukee Wednesday, Aug. 10 to meet with dozens of new and returning students at 3rd Street Market Hall. Students who graduated high school during the pandemic say college could be the first time they have in-person instruction all year since the 2018-2019 school year.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor answers back-to-school COVID-19 questions

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's almost time to return back to school but COVID-19 cases are still on the rise. Should your child be wearing a mask and social distancing? CBS 58 was joined by Doctor Jeff Pothoff, who is the chief quality officer at UW Health in Madison, to answer some questions.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks on shakeup of OVP

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Mayor Cavalier Johnson spoke publicly for the first time since the major shakeup at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman led the department for 14 months before the city removed her from the position last week. Her tenure as director had been fraught with rising...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Largest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival returns this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – This week, Black Arts MKE presents the biggest Milwaukee Black Theater Festival ever, hosting events at venues across the city Aug. 10-14. The week-long celebration of Black arts and culture features full-production and staged reading plays, an R&B and Gospel fundraiser concert, spoken word and dance performances, and talk-back and panel discussions. All events are free and open to the public, except for the fundraiser concert, which is a ticketed event. A full festival schedule can be found on the digital program or official website.
MILWAUKEE, WI
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Milwaukee, WI — 25 Top Places!

Milwaukee, with a fascinating mix of picturesque scenery, rich history, and modernity, is a dream destination for travelers. You can spend the entire day in the Cream City hitting the scenic parks, visiting museums, and watching sports. And, as you enjoy the sites in this midwestern city, you’ll need a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Slender Man attack: Morgan Geyser drops release request

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

