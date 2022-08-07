Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO