Sneak Peek: Hudson Valley’s Newest Eating, Drinking Destination Opens
Take a look inside one of the Hudson Valley's most anticipated hot spots. On Wednesday, July 27, "The Academy," one of the newest revitalization projects in the City of Poughkeepsie, officially opened its doors to the public. The Academy Is Officially Open in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County New York. On Monday,...
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer
At the beginning of the month, the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy, virtually painless, and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is to offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction that you may have helped someone. Usually, you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
The Hudson Valley’s Empire State Trail is Any Hiker’s Dream Destination!
I've been working as a summer camp counselor for about 10 years now, and for the last couple of years, I have been the lead coordinator for this Outdoor Adventure Camp. We go to various locations around the Hudson Valley to fish, hike, play games, and more. Some places we...
Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?
Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
'Best Pizza I've Had Outside Of Rome': Rhinebeck Pizzeria Hailed By Many As Best Around
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that offers wood-fired pies has become a favorite for many customers. Dutchess County eatery Pizzeria Posto, located at 43 East Market St. in Rhinebeck, opened in 2012. In the decade since it opened, the restaurant has drawn praise from many online reviewers. "Wood fire pizza places...
Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find
Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
Kingston, New York Shop Has Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
It has been a miserably hot summer. One of the best ways to cool off is with some tasty ice cream but one of America's favorite ice cream treats is going to be discontinued soon. One local candy shop has decided to fill the void for many ice cream lovers.
How I Almost Wrecked My Wheel in Poughkeepsie Today
I have seen a lot strange things during my commute from Newburgh to Poughkeepsie but this has to be one of the most bizarre and dangerous things I have ever seen. During my drive to work, I have seen all kinds of things lying in the road. I have seen things like dead deer, bricks, tree branches, and even full cases of beer. All of those could do some damage to your car if you ran them over at 50 mph. There are so many hazards on the roadways that you need to look out for especially early in the morning when your commute could have low visibility because of fog or lack of sunlight.
Headless Horseman in Ulster Park, NY Celebrates 30 Years in Scares
We may be in the middle of yet another heat wave in the Hudson Valley, but fall is on our minds. Listen, I'm fine celebrating summer until the end of August but all bets are off starting September 1st. Especially because one of our favorite fall attractions will be celebrating its 30th anniversary.
AITA? My Horn Vs. The Guy Who Almost Ran Me Off The NYS Thruway
I've been talking about this a lot on the air lately, and I feel like I'm not alone here...have you noticed that people have been driving pretty insane lately?. A few months back I jotted down a few of my thoughts after experiencing some dangerous road maneuvers on Hudson Valley roads that had me questioning humanity. People weaving in and out of Rt. 9 traffic where we are all going to end up stopped at the next red light together, passing on the shoulder, it's been like something out of a video game or a Fast and the Furious movie. I found myself in another situation just yesterday on the NYS thruway and I need to know, AITA here?
New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York
August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
Hudson Valley, NY Veteran Group To Hold Big Charity Bourbon Event
Have you notice that 'things are getting back to a more normal situation?' While COVID has not magically disappeared, the universe is starting to navigate this new world and with that learning how to attend events and still keep yourself safe. Here is one of those events that will give...
Hudson Valley, New York Feels As Warm As The ‘Persian Gulf’
Have you ever wondered what the heat would feel like if you lived in the Persian Gulf or the Phillippines? Turns out you didn't have to leave the Hudson Valley. That's because the air in the Hudson Valley on Monday felt like the air you would experience if you lived or visited the Persian Gulf or the Philippines.
Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood
A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
