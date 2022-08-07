ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix

The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Overwatch Tank Tier List: August 2022

Here is our Tank Tier List for August 2022. Use this list the next time you play Overwatch to ensure you choose the best hero for your team. This month we do not see a lot of changes from the previous Tank Tier List for July 2022, but here is a refresher!
Fortnite Dragon Ball Crossover Confirmed, Launch Date Revealed

The rumors were true. Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z crossover has finally been confirmed. Here's what we know. For the past few months, leakers have been sharing hints and clues to a potential Dragon Ball collaboration with Fortnite. Now, Epic Games has finally teased the crossover, posting an image of the wish-granting dragon Shenron with the caption, "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
How Much is Farthest Frontier?

Starting from nothing and building a successful civilization is one of the most satisfying things. That's why games like Minecraft and Sid Meier's Civilizations are always fun.
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

