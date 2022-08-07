Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
CBS 58's Frankie Jupiter participates in State Fair cream puff eating contest
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What screams Wisconsin State Fair more than a cream puff? A cream puff eating contest!. CBS 58 Morning Anchor Frankie Jupiter spent Thursday, Aug. 11, competing in a celebrity eat off. While he didn't win, he did get a pretty cool t-shirt and brought...
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
CBS 58
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
CBS 58
Gov. Evers, DOC announce selection, land purchase for new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday, Aug. 9, announced the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) has selected a site for a new Type 1 facility in the city of Milwaukee -- located at 7930 West Clinton Avenue. The announcement of the site is a major step in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 58
Milwaukee unity event galvanizes Democratic support to kick off general election campaign
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The heaviest hitters of the Wisconsin Democratic party wasted no time galvanizing support for the general election this fall. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, top office holders and candidates went on a statewide "unity tour" that included a stop in Milwaukee in the afternoon. A few hundred...
CBS 58
Wisconsin Assembly candidate Steen hosts 'Toss Vos' campaign event ahead of primary
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- One of Tuesday's hotly-contested Assembly primaries is happening in Racine County. A man named Adam Steen is trying to unseat longtime Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Steen held an unorthodox campaign event Monday night in Burlington. Vos has represented the people of the 63rd Assembly for...
CBS 58
Kenosha police: Man arrested in Indiana after beating woman, fleeing with baby
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old man was arrested in Indiana after Kenosha police say he battered the mother of his child and took their 2-month-old baby. Police say the man is not local and there was no prior arrangement in place. The Kenosha Police Department immediately began searching...
CBS 58
Semi truck overturns in Kentucky, spilling thousands of Bud Light beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Not the beer! A semi truck carrying cases of Bud Light crashed on a Kentucky interstate Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. According to Louisville Metro police and WLKY in Louisville, the truck spilled its entire cargo as it was heading from the I-71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
Michels and Kleefisch vote as the polls open
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Polls opened at 7 a.m. across Wisconsin, and within minutes both Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch were at their respective polling places. Kleefisch voted in Sullivan and Michels in Hartford and Chenequa Village Hall. They're the two top contenders for the republican gubernatorial candidate. Michels was...
CBS 58
Kleefisch, Michels discuss Trump's influence in GOP primary race for governor
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- In the final countdown before Election Day, the top two candidates in the GOP primary race for governor weighed in on former President Donald Trump's influence in Wisconsin politics. The matchup between former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and construction executive Tim Michels is the latest...
Comments / 0