ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Linus Hiking#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Cbs#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Hiker#Hartford Marsh
CBS 58

Michels and Kleefisch vote as the polls open

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Polls opened at 7 a.m. across Wisconsin, and within minutes both Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch were at their respective polling places. Kleefisch voted in Sullivan and Michels in Hartford and Chenequa Village Hall. They're the two top contenders for the republican gubernatorial candidate. Michels was...
SULLIVAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy