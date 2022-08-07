ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the Atlanta Falcons uniform schedule for 2022

With the season rapidly approaching the Atlanta Falcons have announced which jerseys and helmets will be worn during each week of the regular season. If you can believe it, this will already be the third season with the Falcons wearing their new uniforms. It has gone by so quick, it seems like forever ago that they were wearing those now outdated uniforms.
