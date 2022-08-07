Read full article on original website
Coach TV: Defensive line coach Paul Randolph talks depth, versatility, newcomers
Watch and listen to what Indiana defensive line coach Paul Randolph had to say Thursday about the defensive line group during fall training camp.
IU Athletics announces Coors Light as exclusive domestic beer sponsor
Coors Light products will be available for purchase at various Indiana athletics venues as soon as this fall. IU Athletics announced Thursday a new partnership and multi-year sponsorship agreement with Molson Coors Beverage Company, which will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor at IU athletics home events. This...
