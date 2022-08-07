Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Man Who Was Killed on Monday Was an Española City Official and a Brilliant Student LeaderDaniella CressmanEspanola, NM
Opinion: Customers Deserve an Automatic Credit after the Recent Internet OutageDaniella CressmanLos Alamos, NM
Xfinity Reported a Widespread Outage in Santa Fe and Los Alamos, New MexicoDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Related
restaurant-hospitality.com
How this Santa Fe chef moved from Bert’s Burger Bowl to a James Beard Best Chef Southwest
New Mexican chef Fernando Olea has been in the restaurant business since 1991, and over the years he has tweaked, played with and evolved his idea of what kind of food to serve. With Sazón, he's made a truly special place that's helped earn him the 2022 James Beard Award for Best Chef Southwest.
losalamosreporter.com
Celebrate And Learn About Local Black Bears And Other Wildlife With PEEC Aug. 26-27
Come celebrate the life, habits, and diet of the New Mexico black bear at the iconic Los Alamos Bear Festival and feast at the Los Alamos Nature Center the weekend of August 26-27. Hosted by the Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) and sponsored by Century Bank, this year’s Bear Festival will include Bears, Beers and Bites on Friday, August 26, followed by a full day of booths, games, and interactive resources for learning about living with black bears and other area wildlife on Saturday, August 27.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Is This Weekend Aug. 11-14
Scene from the 2017 Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. Join Los Alamos County and other partnering organizations on Aug.11-14 for exhibits, the Friday Night Concert, the parade, a fair at Ashley Pond Park, Summer Arts & Crafts Fair at Fuller Lodge, the Rodeo at Brewer Arena, and much more!
ladailypost.com
Pets Of The Week: Butterfly And Maverick
Butterfly is named for the world premiere of ‘M. Butterfly’ at the Santa Fe Opera – she and her siblings just landed fresh from foster to the Española Humane’s Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. These 2-month-old cattle dog mix pups are a masterpiece of brains and beauty, and they are socialized, spayed or neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and go home with six months of heartworm prevention. This week, all puppies’ fees are reduced to $25 – apply on the website and Española Humane will schedule an appointment at the resort or come to the shelter to meet their other litters. 505.753.8662. Courtesy/Española.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tom Ford’s former New Mexico ranch lists for $9M
New Mexico’s River Ranch, aka Estancia del Rio — which is built on 1,000 acres once owned by fashion designer (and Santa Fe native) Tom Ford — is on the market for $8.95 million. It first hit the market for $12 million in 2019. The four-bedroom, 4½-bath...
losalamosreporter.com
Unitarian Church Invites Community To Newcomers’ Welcome Service Aug. 14
The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos invites the community to a Newcomers’ Welcome service this Sunday, August 14, starting at 10:30 a.m. Join us to hear more about what it means to be part of a church community where a diversity of beliefs (and no beliefs) are welcome to take part. If you’ve been curious about us for a while, or have come to know us only through our community work, this Sunday is a great time to get to know us better. Our minister, the Rev. John Cullinan, will give a sermon titled, “All Your Faith and Doubts Welcome Here,” talking about some basics of Unitarian Universalism and what a Unitarian Universalist church has to offer. All are welcome to join us after the service for coffee and conversation.
Meow Wolf announces three new permanent installations
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is set to unveil three new installations this fall. The new rooms at House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe are part of Meow Wolf’s Exhibition Evolution Program in an effort to offer visitors new experiences annually. Meow Wolf says the installations will challenge viewers with mind-bending visions of the […]
Rio en Medio Is Facing a Flash Flood Threat!
The residents of Rio en Medio are facing severe flash floods. "...flash floods run fast and furiously over burn scars scattered around the state, bringing a brand new threat of terror to residents who, in many cases, were already hit hard by the fires that preceded the floods. In Rio en Medio, the worry comes from the burn scar caused by the 2020 Medio Fire north of the village." —Robert Nott.
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Announces Precautionary Shut Down Of District Network Due To External Attack Monday Evening
A portion of our IT services suffered an external attack yesterday evening. As a safety precaution to prevent any further security breaches, our IT department shut down our Los Alamos Public Schools network. Fortunately, most of our critical systems are cloud-based and are operational such as email, PowerSchool and access to curriculum. Students, staff and parents will be able to access those systems from their home network, but not from our campuses or offices until we have determined information security for all. We do not know when our IT systems will be fully operational and will keep everyone informed. We are working with a team of experts who are skilled with cyber-attacks for next steps.
losalamosreporter.com
Support Option D For Golf Course Expansion
I love the golf course. No, I don’t golf, but that expanse of green—glorious even in drought as we pour all our gray-water allotment onto it—is just plain restful to look at during these past 22 years of drought. I like walking the perimeter trail, too, and commuting on the Walnut Canyon trail over the bridges to Eastern Area. It’s not dangerous. You don’t need to worry about getting eaten by a bear or hit with a golf ball—I rarely see many golfers and even fewer bears.
Santa Fe officer recognized for rescuing children from hot car
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer is being recognized for rescuing two children from a hot vehicle in July. Officer Oscar Holguin was sent to a grocery store for a welfare check on two young children locked in a vehicle. When Holguin arrived, he saw the vehicle had been turned off, widows rolled […]
Boil advisories in place for some water users in San Juan, Sandoval counties
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A boil water advisory is in effect for hundreds of water uses in San Juan and Sandoval counties. The New Mexico Environment Department says E. Coli was found in the Lee Hammon Water system as well as the Cochiti Elementary School. Water should be boiled for three minutes before using it. The source […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police find man shot to death at a Santa Fe park
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call. Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot […]
losalamosreporter.com
LAFRW Announces Constitution Day Essay For Local Students Grades 4-12
Constitution Day, Sept. 17, celebrates the U.S. Constitution and the freedoms it protects. The local Constitution Day Essay Contest, sponsored by the Los Alamos Federated Republican Women (LAFRW), is designed to challenge students to learn more about the U.S. Constitution and to express original, thoughtful ideas in essay writing. The topic this year for all grade levels is the system of federalism.
Complaint filed against ‘Rust Movie Productions LLC’ for fatal shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the state’s environment department filed a complaint for alleged safety violations on the Rust movie set, where Alec Baldwin fired a deadly shot that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The New Mexico Environment Department investigated the October shooting and concluded that Rust Movie Productions, LLC was not following national gun safety […]
New movie “DUST” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office is announcing is announcing a new film “DUST” will begin filming in New Mexico. The movie will star Sarah Paulson and will film in and around Santa Fe, Stanley and Galisteo. According to a release from the NM Film Office, the film also stars Annaleigh Ashford. ‘DUST’ […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Aug. 3 – Aug. 9
Cydney Remelius, 26, of White Rock was arrested August 3 and charged with battery against a household member. Jared J. Garduno, 26, of Los Alamos was arrested August 5 and charged with battery on a police officer. Michael Leon Bustamante, 32 of Los Alamos was arrested August 6 and charged...
New Mexico to consider selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – National cemeteries in New Mexico are running out of space. Now the state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery in Rio Rancho. New Mexico has two national veterans cemeteries, one in Santa Fe and one in Fort Bayard. The one in Santa Fe is expected to be full by […]
Rio Grande Sun
Late Española City Official 'Was a Born Leader'
“He was born a leader,” Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain said of his younger brother, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was shot and killed less than a block from their apartment building in Albuquerque. Muhammad Afzaal led the planning and land use department in the City of Española, 90 miles away.
Comments / 1