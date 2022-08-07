The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos invites the community to a Newcomers’ Welcome service this Sunday, August 14, starting at 10:30 a.m. Join us to hear more about what it means to be part of a church community where a diversity of beliefs (and no beliefs) are welcome to take part. If you’ve been curious about us for a while, or have come to know us only through our community work, this Sunday is a great time to get to know us better. Our minister, the Rev. John Cullinan, will give a sermon titled, “All Your Faith and Doubts Welcome Here,” talking about some basics of Unitarian Universalism and what a Unitarian Universalist church has to offer. All are welcome to join us after the service for coffee and conversation.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO