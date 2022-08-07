Read full article on original website
Kirk Cousins: Relationship with Mike Zimmer was overblown
When teams fall short of expectations, fans always want to point blame at someone. For the Minnesota Vikings, the blame
2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses entering season
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings are back after a wild offseason that
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
Vikings' Camryn Bynum: Listed as starting safety
Bynum is listed as Minnesota's starting free safety on the team's first preseason depth chart released Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports. He's in a battle for the job with first-round draft pick Lewis Cine. Bynum's placement atop of the depth chart is likely in deference to his veteran status, given that he mostly played on special teams in 2021. Even if Cine breaks camp as a starter, Bynum should get plenty of snaps in the secondary this season.
Vikings' Kellen Mond: Listed as co-backup on depth chart
Mond and Sean Mannion are listed as co-backup quarterbacks behind starter Kirk Cousins in Minnesota's first depth chart of the preseason released Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mond and Mannion are in a battle for the backup quarterback role and their play in preseason will...
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffers injury Monday
Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, as last season he never played less than 87 percent of the defensive snaps in the 11 contests for which he suited up.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Should resume team work soon
Higgins (shoulder) could return to team drills next week, with head coach Zac Taylor noting that the wideout is ready to go and looks good but won't be rushed by the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports. Higgins remains on track for Week 1 after March labrum...
BJ Emmons: Signs with Texans
Emmons has agreed to a deal with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. After a successful workout with the team, Houston opted to give Emmons a chance to make an impression during training camp. After going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Alabama product spent most of the season on Seattle's practice squad. He then played for the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL during the offseason. He will now look to make an impression with the Texans.
Matt Gono: Done with Giants
New York terminated the contract of Gono (neck) on Monday. The Giants signed tackle Eric Smith in a corresponding move. Gono was believed to have suffered a career-ending neck injury before he was placed on the exempt/left squad list Wednesday, and this transaction may unfortunately indicate that those concerns were well-grounded.
Dolphins' Michael Deiter: Back on practice field
Deiter participated in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. He had missed the past week dealing with a foot issue that's plagued him since last season. Deiter likely lost his spot as a starter after Miami added Connor Williams this offseason, but he's still expected to make the 53-man roster and should at least be a solid depth piece for a revamped Dolphins offensive line.
Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Looks to carve out backfield role
Allgeier is listed toward the bottom of the Falcons' unofficial posted depth chart, but Scott Bair of the team's official site notes that's an approach coach Arthur Smith generally takes with rookies at this stage of the preseason. Along with Allgeier, wideout Drake London -- the No. 8 overall pick...
Jaguars' Laviska Shenault: Won't play Friday
Shenault won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Browns due to a hamstring injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Missing preseason action is the last thing the 2020 second-round pick needs to carve out meaningful snaps heading into Week 1 now that he's primarily running with the second-string offense. Based on reports out of camp, Shenault's main role this season might be backing up Christian Kirk in the slot.
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Out for preseason opener
Dodson is not practicing Thursday due to muscle soreness, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. The Bills have been giving some of their veterans some time off throughout camp with the "soreness" label, so we'll assume Dodson is likely to be ready for Week 1. However, he's not scheduled to hit the field Saturday against the Colts in Buffalo's first exhibition game.
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Listed as No. 3 running back
Lindsay is listed as the No. 3 running back on the Colts' first depth chart of the preseason. Lindsay split time between the Texans and Dolphins last season, but he didn't garner much success with either team. Jonathan Taylor is expected to be a workhorse back once again, while Nyheim Hines operates as the change-of-pace back, so there may not be much work for the No. 3 running back. Still, Lindsay has looked good in camp and is head of Ty'son Williams, Deon Jackson, D'Vonte Price and CJ Verdell for the role.
Giants' Eric Smith: Signs with Giants
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith's signing coincides with the release of Matt Gono, who is dealing with a potentially career-ending neck injury. Smith played for the Giants in 2019 and has since spent time in the Cowboys and Cardinals organizations. He'll provided much-needed depth for a New York offensive line that has already been decimated by injuries.
Bears' David Moore: Struggling with drops
Moore has had many dropped passes, both in one-on-one drills as well as in full-squad snaps, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. After averaging 387 yards and and four touchdowns with the Seahawks between 2018 and 2020, Moore played in just three games (and 23 snaps) with the Broncos and Packers last year. During camp, he's struggled with drops, which will likely put him in a difficult position as he tries to earn a roster spot with the Bears.
Ravens' Bailey Gaither: Leaves camp session premature
Gaither (undisclosed) left Monday's practice early, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Gaither walked to the locker room after the special teams portion of practice, spending a few minutes trying to get stretched out before heading inside. The second-year receiver has had a bumpy road over the past year, as he signed with the Packers in 2021 as an undrafted free agent but then retired during last year's training camp. Gaither came out of retirement in 2022 to play for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, and he ultimately joined the Ravens in July. It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old can be cleared to play ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Titans.
Bears' Isaiah Coulter: Struggling with consistency
Coulter has shown the ability to make downfield catches, Gene Chamberlain of SI.com reports. Coulter has played in three games in his two years with the Texans and Bears, resulting in 21 offensive snaps. He's shown the speed needed to make big plays, but he hasn't been able to do so on a consistent basis. He may need to show well in preseason games in his battle to earn a roster spot.
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Handed ninth loss
Thompson (3-9) took the loss during Tuesday's 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Thompson put multiple baserunners on in each of the first three innings, with runs coming across in the first and third innings to put him in line for the loss. The 28-year-old has now lost five straight decisions and it's been nine starts since he last recorded a win June 5. During that stretch, Thompson has posted a 5.57 ERA while averaging just over five innings per turn. He carries a 5.08 ERA and 1.47 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come over the weekend in San Francisco.
Texans' Darius Anderson: Done for the season
Anderson will undergo season-ending surgery after dislocating his knee during practice Tuesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Anderson was considered a longshot to make the final roster, so his expected absence for the entire 2022 campaign shouldn't affect Houston's depth chart at running back. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound back has yet to record an NFL carry after spending the last two seasons on the Colts' and Cowboys' practice squads.
