Dua Lipa Is Now an Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo

A week after headlining Lollapalooza, Dua Lipa was atop the lineup again this weekend at her own Sunny Hill Festival in Kosovo, where the singer was also named an honorary ambassador of the European nation.

Lipa, the daughter of Kosovo Albanian parents, was given the honor at a ceremony Friday held by President Vjosa Osmani, who praised the singer’s humanitarian work both in Kosovo and abroad.

“Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist,” Osmani wrote. “But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable.”

Lipa added of the ambassadorship on Instagram, “It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference.”

Among her first orders of business as honorary ambassador: Lobbying for visa liberalization for Kosovo’s citizens, a cause the singer advocated for throughout the Sunny Hill Festival that she and her father founded back in 2018.

“Today we join world voices to ask our European friends for their help to grant citizens of Kosovo visa liberalization,” Lipa wrote. “While the EU sets borders around our freedom, we will hold onto our aspirations to be set free.”