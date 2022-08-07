James Harden, Kevin Durant seen together at Travis Scott concert

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With the NBA offseason in full swing, players are relaxing and decompressing before the grind of the season gets set to begin again.

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has mostly been in the gym throughout the summer as he continues to work his way back from a nagging hamstring injury. The fact he has had a full summer to do so should help in a big way in the 2022-23 season.

On Saturday, Harden took his relaxation plans to London to party with former Brooklyn Nets teammate, Kevin Durant. The two were at a concert by rapper Travis Scott, where they were seen together.

It’s clear Harden knows how to have a good time, but he better be careful. Considering Durant has requested a trade from the Nets, the NBA might consider this tampering, and the Sixers are already under investigation for it from his own contract negotiations to re-sign with Philadelphia.