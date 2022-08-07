Read full article on original website
Marvell Jones
3d ago
Don't just single them out. This goes on like barbecues in the summertime. Target the private schools, they are the ones most guilty of this.
Cornerback watch list: High school football’s top players in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Meet the top high school football players in the Greater Cleveland and Akron areas. Cleveland.com is presenting the top players at every position in a 12-part series, including cornerback.
Villa Angela-St. Joseph football 2022 preview: Vikings get back to work with small senior class, but big potential — Camp tour
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With just eight seniors on the roster, Villa Angela-St. Joseph is even younger than last year’s team that coach Jeff Rotsky characterized as “young” because of its varsity inexperience throughout much of the lineup. That team had 25 seniors and put together impressive...
The first chapter in Mustard's comeback story written with victory at Lake County Captains game
EASTLAKE, Ohio — If there's one thing sports fans love, it's a comeback story. Imagine being at the height of your profession. The fame, the glory, the spotlight. You're invincible. You have it all. Could you bear to lose it? How would you deal with having to start anew...
theozone.net
That's a good game to stay away from IMO. That's a ton of points and the money line is pretty bad as well (I've
Seen -650) I think Ohio state will win and possibly a blowout but there's bound to be better value if you just have to bet something that day.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
theozone.net
Notre Dame doesn’t even know who the QB will be yet . OSU should score over 35 points against
[In reply to "No kidding? Ohio State is -14.5 against Notre Dame. ND is #5 team in coaches poll*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 16:40:49 08/08/22]. them . Can Notre Dame outscore OSU? Notre Dame doesn’t have the weapons that Oregon , Michigan or Utah did . And the game is at OSU . I think most OSU fans are cautious that OSU could lay a dud and the game could be close . That’s probably the least likely scenario . If OSUs defense is improved the game shouldn’t be close . However we know there will be close games this year . There always are .
Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
How Cleveland stands to benefit from the CHIPS Act
Another bipartisan achievement was signed into law by President Biden Tuesday, and it will have a major impact on Ohio.
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
theozone.net
Let's just hope Gene doesn't make that mistake again.
[In reply to "Notre Dame is OSU’s toughest opening football game since .......? *" by Barrett777, posted at 09:57:10 08/09/22]. : With early departures to the League, the TP & coaching changes, a game like this should never be an opener.
Cleveland Scene
The Michael Stanley Band's Record-Setting Blossom Run at 40
Before Cleveland had Bernie Kosar, LeBron or Drew Carey, the city’s beloved hero was Michael Stanley, a Rocky River kid turned local legend, a rockstar who found stints of national fame during his decades-long career but who captured the hearts and minds of Northeast Ohio so fully that, for us, there was, for a time, no bigger star.
Cleveland Jewish News
Judge Williams Byers abruptly resigns to become TV judge
Judge Gayle Williams Byers, who resigned abruptly from her post as administrative and presiding judge in South Euclid Municipal Court, has a new career ahead of her as a television judge. An A&E Networks representative confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9 that Williams Byers will be in a...
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
New clues in unsolved death at Cleveland concert: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive new leads and pictures in the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of Cory Barron.
Why Dolly Parton regularly visited Cleveland in her youth
Dolly Parton visited Columbus on Tuesday to support her Imagination Library program.
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
Ohio politicians sound off on the Donald Trump raid without a clue as to the evidence: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Politicians were quick to weigh in with judgment on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home Monday, either claiming it’s a witch hunt or evidence of criminality -- depending on where they land on the political spectrum. We’re talking about the importance...
Why school lunches will no longer be free for most students
School districts are bracing for a change that could catch parents off guard just days ahead of the school year. Free school lunches will no longer be available to all students.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
cleveland19.com
Akron shooting victim talks about on-going feud with neighbor that led to a shootout
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New revelations about what led up to a shootout between neighbors on July 30th, that left two women injured, and one man in handcuffs facing three counts of felony assault. Akron Police tell 19 News the exchange of gunfire happened in broad daylight in the 200...
