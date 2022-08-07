Read full article on original website
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the Sooner football staff after nearly 25 years. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins and college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek have more on Brent Venables' latest statement and where the Sooners go from here.
A frightening moment ending with a remarkable display of sportsmanship. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the head with a baseball Tuesday in the finals of the Southwest Region of the Little League World Series. Whichever team won this game would advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Two strikes and you’re out. Outrageous behavior during sports games led the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activity Association to implement a new “sportsmanship rule” for the upcoming school year.
TULSA, Okla. — It’s almost the start of a new school year, which also means football season. As stadiums will be packed on Friday nights later this month, there’s new rules surrounding sportsmanship for coaches, players, and fans. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) is using...
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel
The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
Suspension from Athletic Activities for Unsporting Behavior Rule Enacted
The OSSAA has enacted a new rule, Suspension from Athletic Activities for Unsporting Behavior Rule, in efforts to improve sportsmanship at high school and middle school athletic events. Ponca City Public Schools is an OSSAA member school. Any “egregious” unsportsmanlike behavior by Coaches, Players, or Fans two or more times...
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It’s something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
Last year, Moore Public School students could ask to be called another name different from the one on their teacher's roster, but starting this school year, those students will have to go through an internal process for approval.
Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington
A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Injuries have been reported after a fire at a senior living center in Oklahoma City. Around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to Northwest 56thStreet where a senior living center was on fire. The flames are out now, but injuries have been reported. KOCO 5 will provide...
175 Oklahoma artists are gearing up for the 34th Annual 12x12 Art Fundraiser, to be held at a local brewery, where participants can bid on artwork and other prizes while enjoying live entertainment, food, and a cash bar.
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
Visitors to a popular Oklahoma City mall will soon have more options to eat while they shop.
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
