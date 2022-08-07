ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

ou.edu

OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents’ approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Suspension from Athletic Activities for Unsporting Behavior Rule Enacted

The OSSAA has enacted a new rule, Suspension from Athletic Activities for Unsporting Behavior Rule, in efforts to improve sportsmanship at high school and middle school athletic events. Ponca City Public Schools is an OSSAA member school. Any "egregious" unsportsmanlike behavior by Coaches, Players, or Fans two or more times...
PONCA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 8-12: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. John Fullbright is from Bearden and Tulsa. Find more of their music at johnfullbrightmusic.com. Tuesday, August 9. Labrys is from Norman. Find more of their music at linktr.ee/iamlabrys. Wednesday, August...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Pratt Tribune

When pulled over do not share, especially in Oklahoma

The lights were flashing red and blue in the rear and side view mirrors. It's something that nobody wants to see and an experience that I had not had, as a driver, for probably over a decade. That streak ended last Thursday night. The Hennessey, Oklahoma police officer seemed...
HENNESSEY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Former ODOC director: Don't kill James Coddington

A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
