Efforts to reduce opioid overdoses in Florida
Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, are coming together to talk about solutions to the opioid crisis that continues to claim the lives of Floridians. They held a forum in Wesley Chapel, which was hosted by Tampa Bay Live, an organization that is trying to reduce overdose deaths by 50 percent over the next five years.
One-on-one with Kevin Hayslett: His views on inflation, same-sex marriage, running as a Trump Republican
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County has one of the most competitive congressional primaries in the state. The 13th U.S. House District currently represented by Democrat Charlie Crist has been redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Five Republicans are competing for the nomination, and all five...
One-on-one with J.R. Gaillot: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture candidate calls for firearm insurance
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida has only one open seat in the 2022 election—the race for Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services (to succeed Commissioner Fried who is not seeking re-election). Two Republicans (James Shaw and State Sen. Wilton Simpson), and three Democrats (Naomi Blemur, J.R. Gaillot and Ryan Morales).
One-on-one with James Shaw: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture candidate on food, water, and guns
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services holds one of the most powerful positions in Florida. The department manages farm and food programs, concealed carry licenses, and consumer protection efforts. It's an open seat this year, with three Democrats and two Republicans running to succeed Commissioner Nikki...
James Shaw's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary
James Shaw is a Republican running for Commissioner of Florida's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. He says the 2020 election "got me off the couch" to run for office. Shaw discussed red flag gun laws, which he calls a "snitch program," adding that guns in the right hands will save lives.
DeSantis, Rubio, Fried, Crist: How Florida leaders are reacting to Mar-a-Lago raid
As the federal investigation into former President Trump continues, reactions are pouring in across the country, including here in the Sunshine State. The governor, the candidates running against him, and Florida lawmakers are all weighing in.
'Best of luck': Laundrie family attorney reacts to Petito lawsuit against Utah police
MOAB CITY, Utah - If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, wished the Petito-Schmidt family "best of luck" in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department in Utah on Monday, but he also said he does not believe that the officers involved did anything wrong.
'Project Cold Case' cards aim to crack cases
A Florida non-profit wants you to see the faces of murder victims whose cases have gone cold. A deck of playing cards is shining light on 52 unsolved homicides in Florida.
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
Deck of playing cards helps shine light on 52 unsolved Florida homicides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida non-profit made a deck of playing cards to help shine light on 52 unsolved homicides in the sunshine state. Ryan Backmann knows the pain of loss, and the agony of waiting for answers. "My dad was murdered in 2009 in Jacksonville, Florida, and his...
Gabby Petito's family sues Utah police
Nearly one year after Utah police officers responded to a domestic violence report between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, her family will file a wrongful death lawsuit, seeking $50 million in damages. "If officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today."
The risk of growing watermelons during the Florida summer
David Whitwam with Whitwam Organics says growing watermelon in the middle of the summer can either be successful or a failure. That’s usually due to too much rain and the watermelons can essentially ‘explode.’
Florida WWII veteran dies 2 months after 100th birthday, leaving legacy of love for God, family, country
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Back in June, World War II veteran Carl Spurlin Dekle celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends by his side in Plant City. Less than two months later, the proud former Marine and Florida native passed away early Wednesday morning, according to his family. Dekle's...
Travelers left to deal with canceled, delayed flights with challenges expected to continue
TAMPA, Fla. - Passengers dealt with thousands of canceled or delayed flights over the last several days, and major airlines said the challenges likely won’t ease up anytime soon. A two-week tour in Europe wrapped with a five-day travel headache for Tampa Bay resident Bonnie Synhorst and others in...
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
