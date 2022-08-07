MOAB CITY, Utah - If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, wished the Petito-Schmidt family "best of luck" in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department in Utah on Monday, but he also said he does not believe that the officers involved did anything wrong.

