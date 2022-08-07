ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Efforts to reduce opioid overdoses in Florida

Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, are coming together to talk about solutions to the opioid crisis that continues to claim the lives of Floridians. They held a forum in Wesley Chapel, which was hosted by Tampa Bay Live, an organization that is trying to reduce overdose deaths by 50 percent over the next five years.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Michiana Shores, IN
State
West Virginia State
fox13news.com

'Best of luck': Laundrie family attorney reacts to Petito lawsuit against Utah police

MOAB CITY, Utah - If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The Laundrie family attorney, Steve Bertolino, wished the Petito-Schmidt family "best of luck" in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department in Utah on Monday, but he also said he does not believe that the officers involved did anything wrong.
MOAB, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Mcnamara
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Eli Lilly
fox13news.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - It's no surprise that it's pricey to live in paradise. Florida's housing market surged in popularity during the pandemic, with Tampa seeing some of the sharpest rises in home prices in the entire country. The Miami and Orlando housing markets also experienced significant jumps — though rising mortgage rates are already slowing that momentum.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Gabby Petito's family sues Utah police

Nearly one year after Utah police officers responded to a domestic violence report between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, her family will file a wrongful death lawsuit, seeking $50 million in damages. "If officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today."
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Drugs#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#First Abortion#Fox Indianapolis#The Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy