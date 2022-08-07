ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRISPY KREME® Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Earlier than Ever

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE – Pumpkin spice season is arriving earlier than ever at Krispy Kreme® and there’s a latte more to love (literally), including the all-new Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut – a delicious take on the beverage that started it all – and new Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee.

Krispy Kreme is officially kicking off pumpkin spice season Aug. 8 – a month earlier than the brand did in 2021. The updated lineup also welcomes the return of several fan favorites: the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

“Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough! So, we’re pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

  • NEW Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice/sugar blend and topped with a swirl of vanilla and coffee buttercream.
  • Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed® Doughnut: A classic Original Glazed doughnut with a pumpkin spice twist.
  • Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut: A Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut with creamy cheesecake filing decorated with cheesecake icing.
  • Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: A perfectly spiced old-fashioned cake doughnut covered in iconic glaze.
  • Pumpkin Spice Latte: A latte flavored with pumpkin pie sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning – available hot, iced or frozen.
  • NEW Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee: Iced Coffee blended with pumpkin pie sauce.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Collection earlier than ever by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information on Krispy Kreme’sPumpkin Spice Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/pumpkinspice22

